Ascot Horse Racing Tips: Simon Holt best bets for Saturday

He's writing exclusively for Sporting Life Plus at Royal Ascot. Check out Simon Holt's best bets for day five of the meeting.
1pt win Olivia Maralda in 3.05 Royal Ascot
1pt win Sacred in 3.40 Royal Ascot
1pt win Deauville Legend in 4.20 Royal Ascot
1pt win Chipstead in 5.00 Royal Ascot
ITV selections: Pearls And Rubies 2.30 Royal Ascot, OLIVIA MARALDA 3.05 Royal Ascot, SACRED 3.40 Royal Ascot, DEAUVILLE LEGEND 4.20 Royal Ascot, CHIPSTEAD 5.00 Royal Ascot, Liberty Lane 5.35 Royal Ascot, Stratum 6.10 Royal Ascot
ASCOT is one of the stiffest courses in the country, and seven-furlong specialist SACRED is fancied to go close dropping a furlong in distance in Saturday's Queen Elizabeth 11 Jubilee Stakes on the final day of the Royal meeting.
The Cheveley Park Stud-owned mare ran in this race 12 months ago when staying on strongly into fifth behind Naval Crown, beaten only a length in a tight finish.
On that occasion, Sacred was making her seasonal debut but, this time, she goes to post with a race under her belt having put up a scintillating performance at Lingfield last month when quickening up smartly to slam the reopposing Sandrine.
It could just be that Tom Marquand's mount is in a slightly better place this time around and, while there are some fascinating runners here, I doubt if any will be finishing better up the hill.
It could be a good day for the fillies and mares as, in the preceding Jersey Stakes, OLIVIA MARALDA is fancied to add to her recent Listed race win at Epsom.
This Amo Racing three-year-old was moved to Roger Varian after a decent juvenile campaign in Ireland and, a non-stayer (but not disgraced) in the 1000 Guineas, she was really impressive last time coming from off the pace under Kevin Stott and drawing clear of Holguin who it's difficult to see reversing the placings.
This seven furlong trip looks ideal for the daughter of Kodiac who has a big chance on the official ratings here getting her 3lb sex allowance, and fast ground seems to suit her well.
Later on, the Hardwicke Stakes is a race to savour with the market suggesting that Hukum, conqueror of Desert Crown at Sandown, and the prolific Free Wind are likely to fight it out.
However, I'm not so sure; Hukum hasn't always backed up and might be slightly flattered by that latest win as last year's Derby winner ran as if needing the run after a long lay-off (and, according to gallops reports, had really improved subsequently until picking up another injury) while this looks a bit tougher for Free Wind who has been mopping up in races confined to her own gender.
It's good to see Pyledriver returning from injury but he might need the run whereas DEAUVILLE LEGEND won first time out last year and seems to have simply been given a good break after his fine fourth in the Melbourne Cup last November when probably not quite getting home over two miles.
This grand sort was highly progressive last season winning at Newmarket and York (Great Voltigeur Stakes) having looked an unlucky loser in the King George V Handicap at this meeting, going down by a head to Secret State after being forced to switch off heels.
Deauville Legend is a horse with a wonderful attitude and trainer James Ferguson will surely have had this race in mind ever since the trip to Australia.
Finally, a chance is taken on CHIPSTEAD lasting home in the Wokingham Handicap.
This full brother to the King's Stand and July Cup winner Oxted was a big improver in the second half of 2022 when first past the post over five-and-a-half furlongs in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster (disqualified subsequently for causing interference) and the signs are that there is more to come judged on last month's convincing victory at York (5f).
Chipstead was going on strongly at the end of both those races and, while his trainer Roger Teal feels that the stiff six here might stretch him, he is beginning to look like a future Group class sprinter - just like the top class Oxted who stayed this trip well.
