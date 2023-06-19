Ascot Horse Racing Tips: Simon Holt best bets for Saturday

ASCOT is one of the stiffest courses in the country, and seven-furlong specialist SACRED is fancied to go close dropping a furlong in distance in Saturday's Queen Elizabeth 11 Jubilee Stakes on the final day of the Royal meeting.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned mare ran in this race 12 months ago when staying on strongly into fifth behind Naval Crown, beaten only a length in a tight finish.

On that occasion, Sacred was making her seasonal debut but, this time, she goes to post with a race under her belt having put up a scintillating performance at Lingfield last month when quickening up smartly to slam the reopposing Sandrine.

It could just be that Tom Marquand's mount is in a slightly better place this time around and, while there are some fascinating runners here, I doubt if any will be finishing better up the hill.

It could be a good day for the fillies and mares as, in the preceding Jersey Stakes, OLIVIA MARALDA is fancied to add to her recent Listed race win at Epsom.

This Amo Racing three-year-old was moved to Roger Varian after a decent juvenile campaign in Ireland and, a non-stayer (but not disgraced) in the 1000 Guineas, she was really impressive last time coming from off the pace under Kevin Stott and drawing clear of Holguin who it's difficult to see reversing the placings.

This seven furlong trip looks ideal for the daughter of Kodiac who has a big chance on the official ratings here getting her 3lb sex allowance, and fast ground seems to suit her well.

Later on, the Hardwicke Stakes is a race to savour with the market suggesting that Hukum, conqueror of Desert Crown at Sandown, and the prolific Free Wind are likely to fight it out.

However, I'm not so sure; Hukum hasn't always backed up and might be slightly flattered by that latest win as last year's Derby winner ran as if needing the run after a long lay-off (and, according to gallops reports, had really improved subsequently until picking up another injury) while this looks a bit tougher for Free Wind who has been mopping up in races confined to her own gender.