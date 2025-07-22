Ascot going currently good ahead of King George card

The Berkshire track saw some welcome rain over the weekend and with temperatures warming up ahead of the meeting, the possibility of more showers on Wednesday and Thursday are likely to determine the eventual going.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “I’m delighted with the track as we speak. We had some very helpful rainfall over the weekend and the odd bit since then. We had 11mm on Saturday and then a millimetre on Sunday/Monday and just under a couple of millimetres last night in a heavy shower.

"We’re currently good and I’m very happy with current conditions. The forecast is kind of unsettled between now and Thursday to around midday when we could see a few more isolated thundery showers but after that it looks set fair for Friday and Saturday. It looks dry and quite warm from them, 27 or 28 degrees on Friday and just a degree under that on Saturday. We’re set fair really from midday on Thursday.

“I don’t think we’re going to get significant rain. Three to six millimetres is the top end which would hold it where it is. If we didn't have anything we’d be good to firm by Friday, possibly before that. It will take what we’re forecast very well. We’re expecting a mixture of good and good to firm, that’s what I’m anticipating, without rain it would be quick.”