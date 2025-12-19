Ascot Friday review: Steel Ally earns 16/1 quotes for Arkle

Steel Ally was given a 16/1 quote for the Arkle by Sky Bet and Paddy Power after routing his rivals at Ascot.

Sam Thomas’ charge, a winner on his debut over fences at Carlisle last month, had his rivals in trouble by the home turn in the Grade Two Howden Noel Novices' Chase and poured on the pressure from there. Dylan Johnston’s mount produced two good leaps at the final fences and bounded to the line nine lengths clear of Push The Button with the favourite No Questions Asked a further three-and-a-quarter away in third,

Thomas told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s all about buying the right horse and It sounds easier than it is. Dai (Walters) puts the money up and Highflyer are the best in the business. They’re picking out some amazing horses for us and I’ve got the hard part of trying to keep them sound. “With him he’s starting to settle a bit more. Before he was a bit gung-ho and always did a bit too much in his races. The more he settles, the world’s his oyster. He could go up to any trip you’d imagine. We’ll take it as it comes and let the jockey tell us what he thinks.”

Earlier on the card Nicky Henderson introduced an interesting prospect in Crystal Island who made a winning debut under Rules in the Howden Maiden Hurdle. Successful in his sole start in Points before changing hands for 205,000 guineas, the four-year-old showed signs of inexperience throughout the race. However the penny gradually dropped and he was never stronger than at the finish, drawing a widening four lengths clear of runner-up Off The Jury.

Winning rider Nico De Boinville told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s still a big baby and there’s a lot of progression to come but what I liked about him was when he’s got to the front he’s slightly waiting for the other horses but he’s found his stride and jumped well." Crystal Island was halved in price to 25/1 for the Albert Bartlett by Paddy Power and Sky Bet.