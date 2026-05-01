Ascot Friday review and replays for Royal Ascot Trials Day

A review of the action from Royal Ascot Trials Day at Ascot on Friday.

Sweet William edges Sagaro Sweet William justified odds-on favouritism for John & Thady Gosden when edging out Caballo De Mar in the Group 3 Longines Sagaro Stakes at Ascot on Friday. The seven-year-old was sent off the 5/6 favourite but he saddled a 5lb Group 2 penalty and he had been beaten on his last two seasonal reappearances, so he had plenty of questions to answer when Caballo De Mar put it up to him in the straight. It looked as though he might not go through with his effort, but to his credit he found more for Rab Havlin where it mattered to win by a short head from the rallying runner-up. The front two were eight lengths clear of the 40/1 third, Miss Alpilles. Paddy Power cut the winner to 12/1 from 16s for the Ascot Gold Cup in June.

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“He never gives you the same race twice,” Havlin said. “He went as if he was going to go past him two or three lengths and he decided to wait with him. “It was a long furlong and a half! “He definitely will (take a step forward from today), he’s taking a blow.”

Coppull strikes for Cox Clive Cox looks to have unearthed another good sprinter as Coppull landed the Commonwealth Cup Trial under Rossa Ryan. The son of Bated Breath was third in the Middle Park on his final start at two and the 7/2 chance showed heart to win by a neck in a tight finish from 66/1 shot Midnight Tango and Division, 10/1, a further neck away in third after a slow start. Ryan said: "It was good. We didn't go mad early and three out this lad was itching to get on with it. He's really grown up from two to three quite a lot mentally, physically he's a good sort. "There should be room for improvement. "This year he is going about everything the right way. If he can keep improving we'll hopefully have a bright future with him." Paddy Power cut the winner to 12/1 from 25/1 for the Commonwealth Cup.

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Jonquil in Paradise for Balding Andrew Balding's Jonquil got rolling under Colin Keane to run out an impressive winner of the Listed Memberships At Ascot Paradise Stakes, a trial for the Queen Anne. The four-year-old settled nicely in the rear and as Remmooz hit the front two furlongs out Jonquil was making stealthy headway. He took up the running inside the final furlong to land odds of 100/30 with Holloway Bay chasing him home in second at 9/2 with Remmooz (7/2) having to settle for third. Jonquil, second in the French 2000 Guineas last year, had a mixed season at three but this was a fantastic start to his domestic campaign and Paddy Power cut him to 16s from 50s for the Queen Anne.

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