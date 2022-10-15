A look at the entries for Saturday's star-studded card for QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot.

Jadoomi has been supplemented to take on top-class filly Inspiral in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday. The Holy Roman Emperor gelding is three from three this season for Simon and Ed Crisford, completing his hat-trick with a dominant display in the Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown last month. Connections immediately raised the possibility of him being added to the QEII field and stumped up the required £70,000 supplementary fee to do so on Monday morning. Simon Crisford said: "Jadoomi is in great form. He won very well in Ireland. We’ve got a little bit of a rain front coming in towards the end of the week and there was some nice rain this morning at Ascot, so the ground should be perfect for him. Sheikh Ahmed was very keen for him to take his chance." The hot favourite for the £1.1million Group One is the John and Thady Gosden-trained Inspiral, who has already won twice at the highest level this season. The daughter of Frankel was spectacular in winning the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and while she suffered a shock defeat in the Falmouth the following month, she bounced back when beating the boys in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville in August.

Charlie Appleby and William Buick are set to team up with Modern Games – winner of the French 2000 Guineas and second to Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes before claiming a Grade One in Canada. “Modern Games has been left in at the five-day stage in the hope that the ground remains sensible,” said Appleby. French hopes will be carried by The Revenant, who was second in the QEII in 2019, won it in 2020 and finished fourth behind Baaeed in last year’s renewal. Roger Varian’s pair of El Drama and Bayside Boy, Johnny Murtagh’s Raadobarg, the Archie Watson-trained Tempus, Aidan O’Brien’s Tenebrism and William Knight’s Checkandchallenge complete the potential field. Knight said: “Checkandchallenge had a little bit of a hiccup ten days before Longchamp when he had pus in his foot, missing four or five days so he couldn't go for the Joel. So in the circumstances I was delighted with how well he ran, as he probably wasn’t 100 per cent there. "He’s come out of that race in really good order so I am really looking forward to running him on Saturday. In an ideal world we would like another week but it’s the way the race has landed. "What will really suit him is the track. I think the straight, stiff mile will be right up his street. The Revenant, who finished in front of us in the Wildenstein, likes soft ground and Inspiral has the best form going into the race. It’s a great opportunity for us to have a live candidate in a Group 1 race." A fantastic afternoon’s racing gets under way with the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup, in which Alan King’s star stayer Trueshan could bid for a hat-trick. The six-year-old claimed victory in 2020 and 2021 and is set to return to Berkshire provided conditions are deemed suitable. While Kyprios has not been confirmed, his trainer Aidan O’Brien is still likely to be represented with Wordsworth and Irish Cesarewitch winner Waterville in the mix. “We are planning to run the Irish Cesarewitch winner Waterville and Wordsworth who also ran in that race,” said O’Brien. "It's a big step up in class for Waterville, but this has always been the plan for him after the Cesarewitch. He’s come out of the race well.” Varian’s St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov and Andrew Balding’s Doncaster Cup victor Coltrane also feature. Varian said of the former: “A decision on running Eldar Eldarov won’t be made until I’ve spoken again to the owner in the middle of the week. "He’s been in very good form since Doncaster and it wouldn’t worry me at all that this hasn’t been a race for three-year-olds so far as that shouldn’t be a factor by this stage of the year. "But he’s got two options - the Long Distance Cup and the Prix Royal-Oak - and we want to get it right." Andrew Balding reported of his big hope: “Coltrane is in great form but he’s had a long year. "I know I said that before Doncaster too, but he worked almost too well on Saturday - he flew, or at least he did by his standards - and that’s sometimes an indication that they are going over the top."