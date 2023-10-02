Ascot British Champions Day tips: Long-range fancies from our experts

INFINITE COSMOS – Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes

The QIPCO British Champions Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes has an open look to it. Via Sistina and Free Wind are the early favourites, but the former is a suspect stayer over 1m4f and the latter was well beaten in the Prix de l’Arc De Triomphe, so they look worth taking on.

Indeed, the older mares as a whole could be vulnerable in this race yet again. The Fillies’ & Mares’ has been dominated by three-year-olds in the last decade and not always by the most obvious candidates, the likes of Madame Chiang (12/1) and Eshaada (16/1) blossoming in this contest after leaving behind their previous form.

INFINITE COSMOS could be a similar type this year for Sir Michael Stoute. The lightly-raced daughter of Sea The Stars has only had four career runs, including a third to subsequent Oaks winner Soul Sister in the Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York in the spring, and she looks a bundle of untapped potential.

She returned form a summer break with a promising third in a Yarmouth Listed contest on September 20, finishing her race well after waiting for room a quarter of a mile out, shaping every inch like she will both come on for the run and thrive for stepping up to a mile and a half.

Unraced at the distance, she is very much bred for the job. Not only is she by a Derby and Arc winner, but her dam was a 1m4f winner, too, and she is a half-sister to the dam of Crystal Ocean, Crystal Capella and Hillstar – all 1m4f winners at Ascot.

Yes, Infinite Cosmos has to make a leap forward on the formbook. But there is no doubt she has the scope to do just that and odds of 25/1 look worth taking now she’s appeared amongst Tuesday’s confirmations. (Ben Linfoot)