Finishing with four winners, O’Brien was landing his 12th trainer title and Moore his 10th jockeys’ crown following his six victories – fittingly taking the closing race, the Queen Alexandra Stakes, with the Joseph O’Brien-trained Dawn Rising.

The highlight for both was the emphatic success of Paddington in the St James’s Palace Stakes on the opening afternoon.

O’Brien said: “It is a privilege for us, we are in a very privileged position and really appreciate it. The team make it all happen for us all. We really appreciate it, it’s great to be a part of it.

“I suppose it is very hard to get away from Paddington (as highlight), he looks very different. He has come out of the race fine. We had plenty of placed horses too, and we have been delighted that they were placed.”

Saluting Moore, O’Brien added: “Ryan is a superstar, that’s the word that describes him best.”