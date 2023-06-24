Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore picked up the top trainer and jockey awards for the week at Royal Ascot.
Finishing with four winners, O’Brien was landing his 12th trainer title and Moore his 10th jockeys’ crown following his six victories – fittingly taking the closing race, the Queen Alexandra Stakes, with the Joseph O’Brien-trained Dawn Rising.
The highlight for both was the emphatic success of Paddington in the St James’s Palace Stakes on the opening afternoon.
O’Brien said: “It is a privilege for us, we are in a very privileged position and really appreciate it. The team make it all happen for us all. We really appreciate it, it’s great to be a part of it.
“I suppose it is very hard to get away from Paddington (as highlight), he looks very different. He has come out of the race fine. We had plenty of placed horses too, and we have been delighted that they were placed.”
Saluting Moore, O’Brien added: “Ryan is a superstar, that’s the word that describes him best.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org