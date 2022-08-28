The Tim Easterby-trained horse is a general 8-1 chance for the Group One contest, following a fine seasonal debut when fourth to Kinross in the City of York Stakes last week.

That was his first run since finishing fourth to Creative Force in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot in October and he will revert back to that six-furlong trip this time.

Alastair Donald, who is racing manager for Art Power’s owners, King Power Racing, believes his last effort, when beaten three and a quarter lengths in the Group Two, was better than it looked on paper.

“We were delighted with that run, because he was undercooked and would have needed the race,” said Donald.

“The plan wasn’t really to go seven furlongs first up. But there was no other race really to run him in, so we were using that as a prep for Haydock.

“He probably ran above expectations in terms of fitness, so we are hoping for a pretty big run next weekend.

“It was very much a prep run, really, but it also showed that seven furlongs might be an option further along.”