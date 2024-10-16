Art Power-ed up for defence of Champions Sprint crown

Prior to winning the Champions Sprint last term the King Power-owned gelding had been placed in the race twice, on top of which he was the winner of the 2020 Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap at the Royal meeting and third in the 2021 Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Though his favourite track is undeniably the Curragh, where he was bred and where he has won four Group races, his record would suggest Ascot is also a lucky venue.

The popular grey produced a fine front-running performance under David Allan to oblige as a 40-1 chance last season.

Soft conditions are very much to his liking and Easterby is hopeful ahead of his rematch with Kinross, whom he defeated by a neck 12 months ago, saying: “He’s in great form, we’ve been waiting for this race.

“He’ll love the ground and he likes the track as well. We’re really, really happy with him.

“Every time he’s run at Ascot he’s run a good race so we’re really looking forward to it.

“It was a brilliant day last year, fantastic. He’s a wonderful horse and we’re really pleased with him.”

