Tim Easterby’s Art Power is pencilled in for the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes after a repeat success in the Renaissance Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.

The grey was a runaway winner of the latter Group Three contest last season, streaking home five lengths to the good under David Allan. The same rider has received the leg-up all season, guiding the horse to fourth in the City Of York Stakes before coming home eighth on unsuitable ground in the Sprint Cup at Haydock. Back in Ireland for a repeat Renaissance bid, conditions were this time in the five-year-old’s favour and he ran another gallant race to triumph by three lengths as the evens favourite.

