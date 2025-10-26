Arrow Eagle won the Group 1 Prix Royal Oak at Saint-Cloud

Sixth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on his most recent start, Arrow Eagle was sent off as the 2/1 favourite despite a strong field featuring the winner of the last two renewals in Double Major and the winner of the Prix du Cadran, Caballo De Mer.

The latter, who was dropping back half a mile in trip, raced wide of the field early before being asked to move to his left and join Queenstown at the head of affairs by Tom Marquand.

The lead changed hands on two or three occasions in the first half of the race but Caballo De Mer was the first to cry enough when the race developed in the straight.

Double Major went on narrowly from Queenstown but couldn't shake off his resolute rival but neither runner had an answer to Arrow Eagle who swooped in the centre of the track to win a shade cosily on his first attempt over a staying trip.

Arrow Eagle was ridden by Cristian Demuro who enjoyed one of his biggest moments in the saddle when partnering a half-brother of the winner, Ace Impact, to victory in the French Derby.