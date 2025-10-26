Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Cristian Demuro enjoys the moment on Arc hero Ace Impact
Cristian Demuro enjoys the moment on Arc hero Ace Impact

Arrow Eagle won the Group 1 Prix Royal Oak at Saint-Cloud

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun October 26, 2025 · 19 min ago

Arrow Eagle gained a breakthrough Group 1 victory in the Prix Royal Oak at Saint-Cloud.

Sixth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on his most recent start, Arrow Eagle was sent off as the 2/1 favourite despite a strong field featuring the winner of the last two renewals in Double Major and the winner of the Prix du Cadran, Caballo De Mer.

The latter, who was dropping back half a mile in trip, raced wide of the field early before being asked to move to his left and join Queenstown at the head of affairs by Tom Marquand.

The lead changed hands on two or three occasions in the first half of the race but Caballo De Mer was the first to cry enough when the race developed in the straight.

Double Major went on narrowly from Queenstown but couldn't shake off his resolute rival but neither runner had an answer to Arrow Eagle who swooped in the centre of the track to win a shade cosily on his first attempt over a staying trip.

Arrow Eagle was ridden by Cristian Demuro who enjoyed one of his biggest moments in the saddle when partnering a half-brother of the winner, Ace Impact, to victory in the French Derby.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING