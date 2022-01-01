Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Action from Southwell
Action from Southwell

Arriviste targets All-Weather Fillies & Mares Championships

By Sporting Life
16:36 · SAT January 01, 2022

Arriviste produced a dominant performance in the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Fillies' Conditions Stakes at Southwell on New Year's Day.

Trained by Rae Guest, the 10/11 favourite was given a no-nonsense ride by David Probert, who was allowed to dictate after taking the initiative turning out of the back straight.

Arriviste increased the tempo passing the three-furlong pole and soon had her five rivals under pressure.

She appeared to idle in the closing stages but still had plenty in hand for a convincing two-and-a-half-length victory. Theotherside was the best of the rest, edging out Algheed for second.

This was a third win from four appearances over seven furlongs for Kirsten Rausing’s homebred, who has spent the last two seasons racing mainly over a mile and a quarter.

Probert said: “Arriviste was entitled to do it the way she did it. There was a lack of pace, which meant she had to do it her own way out in front. I was very pleased with her.

“She was in a nice rhythm throughout and was probably a little lonely in the last furlong or so, but I was happy with the way she finished off.

“I think she is filly that would stay further if she can relax a little better in her races, although it looks as though the drop back in trip has been the key to her.

“The final at Newcastle should suit her well given she should get a stronger pace up there. She is a likeable type and you can see her being competitive.”

The race was a Fast-Track Qualifier for the £150,000 Coral All-Weather Fillies & Mares Championships.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING