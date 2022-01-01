Trained by Rae Guest, the 10/11 favourite was given a no-nonsense ride by David Probert, who was allowed to dictate after taking the initiative turning out of the back straight.

Arriviste increased the tempo passing the three-furlong pole and soon had her five rivals under pressure.

She appeared to idle in the closing stages but still had plenty in hand for a convincing two-and-a-half-length victory. Theotherside was the best of the rest, edging out Algheed for second.

This was a third win from four appearances over seven furlongs for Kirsten Rausing’s homebred, who has spent the last two seasons racing mainly over a mile and a quarter.

Probert said: “Arriviste was entitled to do it the way she did it. There was a lack of pace, which meant she had to do it her own way out in front. I was very pleased with her.

“She was in a nice rhythm throughout and was probably a little lonely in the last furlong or so, but I was happy with the way she finished off.

“I think she is filly that would stay further if she can relax a little better in her races, although it looks as though the drop back in trip has been the key to her.

“The final at Newcastle should suit her well given she should get a stronger pace up there. She is a likeable type and you can see her being competitive.”

The race was a Fast-Track Qualifier for the £150,000 Coral All-Weather Fillies & Mares Championships.