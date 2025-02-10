Arkle favourite Sir Gino ruled out for season

Leading British Cheltenham Festival hope Sir Gino has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
The Nicky Henderson-trained five-year-old was an impressive winner of the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on his reappearance before making a sparkling chasing debut when routing Ballyburn at Kempton over Christmas.
He was a short-priced favourite for the My Pension Expert Arkle at Cheltenham but was forced to miss an intended run in the Game Spirit at Newbury on Saturday because of a "small wound" to the leg.
The trainer initially expected him to be quickly back in full work but on Sunday reported his recovery had stalled, and it has transpired that an infection means he now requires hospital treatment.
In a statement on X, Henderson said: "Unfortunately Sir Gino’s situation has deteriorated somewhat and he has been admitted to the equine hospital.
“As a result of initial examinations at Donnington Grove, an infection has invaded the ligaments in his near hind leg. This will require lengthy treatment that will sadly rule him out of any further racing this season.
“This is a dreadful blow to Joe and Marie Donnelly and everybody at Seven Barrows, but we will be doing everything possible to help this incredible bright light back to full fitness next season.”
