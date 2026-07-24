Arena Racing Company (ARC), Chelmsford City Racecourse Ltd and Moulsham Hall Estates Ltd agree terms to resume racing

Arena Racing Company (ARC), Chelmsford City Racecourse Ltd and Moulsham Hall Estates Ltd have agreed terms that will allow ARC to resume racing at Chelmsford City Racecourse.
With terms being agreed, all parties will now enter a period of exclusivity in order to enter into a long term, legally binding, agreement.
The anticipation is that the agreement will be executed shortly, in order that racing can resume at Chelmsford City Racecourse at the earliest available opportunity.
ARC Chief Executive Martin Cruddace said: "Racing at Chelmsford City Racecourse is hugely important to the fixture list and we are therefore delighted to work with the freeholders to reach agreement that will allow racing to return to the venue.
"We are in discussion with BHA with regards to the relevant licences required to resume racing as soon as possible."
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