Archivist wins the Coral Golden Mile: Report, reaction and free video replay

Ancient Rome, racing more towards the inside rail, was fourth with the winning distances a length and a quarter, a nose and a length and a quarter.

There was the usual race for racing room in behind and it was left to fellow top-weight Cerulean Bay and Classic to extricate themselves from the pack and chase the winner home.

While Scoville may have paid the price late on for those early exertions, Rodriguez had plenty of horse under him and made smooth progress to the front.

Archivist broke sharply and was settled in midfield, racing towards the outside of the pack, whereas Tom Marquand took Scoville to the front from stall 18.

The four-year-old, who carried joint top-weight, was sent off at 16/1 after landing stall 20 in a contest which is famous for being dominated by those drawn in single figures.

Watch free video replay of Archivist winning the Coral Golden Mile

Post-race reaction

Al Jehani said: “It is really important for us to have a winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

“He didn’t handle the straight mile at Ascot the last day. We know that a mile with a bend in is a great help to him as it helps him to be more comfortable throughout the race.

"I think Callum followed the instructions really well and he gave him every chance.

“When I saw him in the last two furlongs I knew that he would try hard all the way to the line. It was great to see Archivist win out in Dubai for us and now here at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. For sure I was hoping to have a better draw, but since it came out I didn’t think about it. I was just thinking how can we win from there.

“He won’t stay on the same mark after that performance so he will move to a stakes race on his next start.

"The general plan is to take him back out to Dubai again, but if anything changes that will be up to the general management of Wathnan Racing.”

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, said: “It was a hard choice for James [Doyle] to make and fair dues to him he stuck with Blue Brother. I think Hamad always thought he would run a big race so that was great.

“Callum gave him a beautiful ride, as it was a tricky draw from there. Hamad has had tricky draws all week. We talked about it and said to Callum try and slide forward if you can and then see what happens. He got him in a lovely position, and he was strong at the line.

“We have always thought he was a stakes class, and that was probably a stakes horse running in a handicap.

“His work at home would show us that he is above his mark. That will be him out of handicaps now. When it is going to be your last run in handicap company it is nice to land a big one.

“It was so important for Hamad, who has done a tremendous job. This horse won in Dubai, and we obviously missed out at Ascot, but for Hamad to have a winner here is massive as you know how important this meeting is for us.”

Rodriguez added: "He looked a great chance and then the draw's come out and I was a little bit worried but he floated down to post and it [the draw] probably did us a favour because we got a good smooth trip round and he felt good at every stage.

"I would say that Ascot the stiff, straight mile there probably doesn't play to his strengths; he's a very exuberant horse and the pace today really helped him and that's a good performance under top-weight."

David O’Meara said of Cerulean Bay: “Delighted. He has run an absolutely belting race, after only having run on Sunday. He likes it here. He got a nice trip round and was beaten by one who was slightly better than him on the day, but we are delighted with him.

“He might go to York for the big handicap there and then we might venture back into listed or pattern company.”

Pat Dobbs felt Classic was a little unlucky, commenting: “He ran super, the ground is a little bit quick for him; I didn’t get a clear run when I wanted to go.”