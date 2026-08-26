Archivist has Breeders’ Cup Mile aim after Strensall romp

Hamad Al Jehani’s horse is now rated 118 after he beat his Group 3 Sky Bet Strensall Stakes by over seven lengths on Saturday following an astonishing late surge.

It was a clear career-best performance from the four-year-old and all roads are now likely to lead to Keeneland in November for the Breeders’ Cup Mile around two turns on the turf.

Richard Brown, Racing Advisor to the owners, said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast:

“It puts him right at the top of the pile.

“Obviously a tremendous training performance from Hamad and his team. We’ve always felt he was capable of getting to a high level, I’m not going to say I thought he was capable of that performance, but it was a top-notch performance.

“It’s taken us by surprise. I’ve had brief chats with Hamad, we have to have further conversations, but in my mind we have to give him a chance looking at the Breeders’ Cup Turf Mile and how we get there is the next question.

“I think he’s quite versatile between a mile and a mile and a quarter, he’s a strong travelling horse and I think pace is key to him, they went very quick.”

On why the son of Dubawi has suddenly improved out of all recognition after 14 starts, Brown added:

“He’s been campaigned conservatively, Dubawis get better with age, we’ve taken our time with him.

“William [Haggas, previous trainer] always felt he was a horse who could progress to being a Group horse.”