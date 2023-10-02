Arc report: Timeform reaction to Ace Impact

Not quite a vintage Arc, though the presence of Equinox - who'd beaten Westover so readily in Dubai early in the year - and Derby/Irish Champion Stakes winner Auguste Rodin - whose win at Leopardstown was well advertised by Onesto - would have made it such, but it was still an up-to-scratch running on firmer ground than usual contested by the pair of older horses who'd fought out the King George as well as a strong 3-y-o contingent featuring the winners of the Prix du Jockey Club, Grand Prix de Paris, German Derby and the St Leger, and the winner was better than just up to scratch, his performance at least as good as Workforce and Golden Horn, the last 2 three-year-old colts to win the race, and actually it's still hard to quantify quite how good he is given he was held up well off a gallop that was by no means strong, the turn of foot he produced to pass so many horses in the penultimate furlong striking enough to feature on any highlight reel of Arc winners through the ages.

ACE IMPACT (IRE) given a typical preparation for a French-trained 3-y-o, his prep run 7 weeks earlier following a break after winning the Jockey Club so impressively leaving him spot on for the big day, and he was able to translate all and more of his 1¼m brilliance to this longer trip, unseasonably firm ground and the lack of an out-and-out gallop admittedly to his advantage, allowing him to unleash his turn of foot in the straight as he became the first Jockey Club winner to follow up in the same season's Arc since the distance of that race was reduced from 1½m, and also the first Arc winner since Rail Link in 2006 not to have made his debut before the start of the calendar year; waited with travelling strongly, he was pulled out into the clear just over 2f out before passing most of the field in double-quick time, quickening to lead entering the final 1f and going on to win readily; open to yet more improvement were he to race on, though there's talk of this potentially being his last race and, were that the case, he'd be the first Arc winner since Zarkava in 2008 to retire undefeated.

WESTOVER has developed into one of the most consistent top-level middle-distance performers in world racing this year, getting on for close to £2.5m in second-place prize money alone in 2023, comfortably turning the tables on Hukum from their heavyweight King George clash 9 weeks earlier and finding only a brilliant 3-y-o winner too good; bit slowly into stride from stall 1 before recovering to race in touch on the rail, he got a gap around 2f out and led well over 1f out before being headed entering the final 1f, keeping on to just hold on to second from the fast-finishing Onesto; he's likely to head for the Breeders' Cup Turf now as a leading contender, and seems set to stay in training at 5 yrs.

ONESTO (IRE) had been a bit disappointing in the Irish Champion Stakes, a race in which he'd produced his hitherto standout piece of form in 2022, but bounced right back to produce a career best, a bit unfortunate not to finish second, too, given the gallop and his position; steadied at the start, patiently ridden, he followed the winner down the outside from 2f out but his acceleration wasn't quite as instant, taking a bit of time to hit top stride before making good headway entering the final 1f and staying on well, likely to have got up for second in another stride or 2; he went on to finish seventh, meeting some trouble, in the Japan Cup last year after finishing only mid-division in the Arc and that race may well be on his agenda again, though a rematch with Westover in the Breeders' Cup Turf would also make appeal.

THROUGH SEVEN SEAS (JPN) the sole Japanese-trained runner in the race, had finished a close second to Equinox in the Takarazuka Kinen 3 months earlier and acquitted herself really well trying 1½m for the first time, not seen to very best effect, either; held up, went with zest, going well when no room around 3f out, met some more trouble around 2f out, headway 1f out, ran on.

CONTINUOUS (JPN) has really thrived through the second half of the season and fifth place in an Arc on unseasonably firm ground without things panning out ideally represents at least as much in form terms as he'd achieved in winning the St Leger readily, without even considering this was just a fortnight later (had to be supplemented earlier in the week); held up, lacked an immediate change of pace when trying to pick way through from 2f out, headway when carried right from over 1f out, ran on, pulled clear of remainder; such recent improvement promises even more to come in 2024, if not sooner.

BAY BRIDGE was keener than ideal once more and that impacted on his finishing effort at this trip back at the highest level; handy, took strong hold, effort on inner at cutaway just over 2f out, not quicken 1f out; on the plus side he had a long summer break and ought to put up a bolder effort if bidding to defend his crown in the Champion Stakes in just under 3 weeks.

SISFAHAN (FR) ran up to his best and might have done even better faced with a stronger gallop, too; steadied at the start, dropped out on inner, travelled fluently, still plenty to do when forced to switch 2f out, stayed on gradually.

FEED THE FLAME managed to overturn Prix Niel form with Fantastic Moon but was unable to get much closer to Ace Impact than in the Prix du Jockey Club, a bit keener than ideal ridden less patiently this time; mid-field, took strong hold, going well when had to wait for gap briefly 2f out, not really quicken when in clear soon after, kept on gradually.

HUKUM (IRE) wasn't able to complete the fairytale transition from career-threatening injury to Arc winner, unseasonably firm ground not really in his favour 9 weeks on from winning the King George, Westover representing that form admirably in this; caught wide early from stall 14 before getting over to track pace, led briefly under 2f out, not quicken final 1f.

SIMCA MILLE (IRE) had no excuses, simply not good enough; settled in touch, every chance briefly 2f out, not quicken final 1f.

FANTASTIC MOON (GER) winner of the German Derby and the Prix Niel, couldn't progress any further having been supplemented; held up, headway out wide 2f out, effort flattened out final 1f.

PLACE DU CARROUSEL (IRE) winner of the Prix de l'Opera on this card last year and successful at a lower level on her last 2 starts, can have this run overlooked, trapped wide throughout in mid-division before fading over 1f out, not persevered with once held.

FREE WIND (IRE) back against males, wasn't in the same form as when narrowly denied in the Yorkshire Oaks; slowly into stride, mid-division, not quicken under 2f out, held when carried right 1f out.

HAYA ZARK (FR) was out of his depth and did himself no favours at all by taking such a grip; soon steadied, raced freely, faded 2f out.

MR HOLLYWOOD (IRE) was out of his depth; soon led, not settle fully, headed 2f out, weakened.