Arc de Troimphe preview: George Waud dreaming the dream with Maltese Cross

Rubbing shoulders with Hollywood A-listers is second nature to film producer George Waud, but the ambitious owner admits it would be "something else" if Maltese Cross could beat horse racing’s royalty in next month’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

It has already been a remarkable journey on the track for Waud, producer of 2006 hit Snakes On A Plane, and the son of Sea The Stars, who has so far this year finished second in the Betfred Derby and claimed victory in the Grand Prix de Paris and Sky Bet Great Voltigeur. As a result of those displays the William Haggas-trained three-year-old now heads to ParisLongchamp on October 4 as one of the leading British contenders bidding to try and win one of Flat racing’s ultimate crown jewels. And while Waud is counting down the days until his pride and joy graces the Parisian turf for the second time this season, he still has to take a moment as to what he stands on the brink of achieving.

He said: “We had a feeling that Maltese Cross could potentially be a Derby horse, but at the back of your mind you hope they are going to have a good winter and come out fine. Like everyone else in my generation you were allowed to make two bets a year, one was on the Derby and the other the Grand National. “It was a real thrill to have a runner in the Derby. It is a similar feeling for the Arc, I’m probably a little bit more in control of my emotions than I was before the Derby though. The Derby was the first time we had run him in a Classic and Group One race so that had its own excitement. I do feel a bit battle weary now, but at the same still incredibly excited. “He is a very exciting horse and I can’t believe how lucky we are to have him, and to be included in these conversions with these great Group One horses is. It would be something else if everything came together in the Arc.” Making big calls is something Waud has been used to throughout his career, however he admits that the decision to give up the opportunity to try and bag Classic glory in the Betfred St Leger was not as easy as some might think. He added: “It wasn’t an easy decision to choose which race to go for. To have the opportunity to try and win an English Classic is an extraordinary position for a small outfit like us. “The decision was made based on the fact that he likes a bit of time between his races and we felt the extra two or three weeks he would have going to France opposed to the St Leger was the deciding factor. “What a lovely conversation to be having, shall we go to the Arc or the St Leger. It is just really incredible.”

Maltese Cross (black and red silks) en route to victory at York

Both the manner of his comeback success at Newbury and victory in the Listed William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial suggested it was stamina that won the day. However, in recent starts he has shown that he is simply not just a dour stayer, but in fact a horse that has the ideal blend of both speed and stamina, something that excites Waud. He added: “He was always just winning by enough in his early starts, but I think you have to draw a line through the Derby because of the ground. He won the Grand Prix de Paris in an extraordinary way. Two hundred yards out it didn’t look like he was going to get in the frame. “But Tom (Marquand) and Maltese found that little tiny gap. It was really exciting for us as Tom has always said he has got another gear, but he doesn’t feel like going into it. He found that gear that day as he turned on the rockets, and he showed the same at York. “It was extraordinary in France though. It was almost like they had freeze framed a video and picked him up, moved him to the front, and pressed play again. It was great. We are really excited about that extra gear and proper turn of pace at the end of his races."

MALTESE CROSS wins the Grand Prix de Paris!

Those that have met Waud will testify to the positivity he exudes when in his presence. And while there will be plenty fretting about the weather, and the draw, for him it is something he is relaxed about safe in the knowledge he has an almost bomb proof horse on his side. Waud said: “We don’t want Derby ground at the Arc as that would spoil the party a bit. He will go on it, but he won’t go his best on it, and we want to see him at his best. “The weather and draw I have no control over so I’m not going to worry about it. It was Sam (Haggas) that said before the Derby it is not what the draw is, it is what you do with it. Whatever the draw is there will be a plan and we will make the most of it. “The only time I’ve really been nervous was before the Voltigeur as I really wanted him to turn over Christmas Day. The bottom line is nothing I can do is going to change anything so there is no point stressing about it. He has never had a bad day at the office, and touch wood that will keep going as he is a real trier.” Only the Francis Graffard-trained Daryz stands above Maltese Cross in the betting for the prestigious Group One contest, and like the betting firms, it is last year’s winner that Waud believes is the horse Maltese Cross needs to improve past. He added: “We looked at the most recent Daryz race, but there were only three runners in the race, and I don’t think they went that fast. They were five seconds slower than our time in the Grand Prix de Paris, which makes things difficult to judge from that performance, but we know from the past that Daryz is a very useful horse. He won the race last year, and he is proper competition. “I would definitely say that we are the underdog, but you want to take on the best. I think Daryz has probably got the edge. When he ran at York we discovered he doesn’t travel well, but unfortunately for us he doesn’t have to travel far to get to Longchamp! “I know Maltese Cross is a good horse, we are hoping he is going to prove he is the best horse, and we are hopeful. I think he is going to be up against some top horses on October 4th, but that is what you want, you want to beat the best.”

Mikael Barzalona celebrates on Daryz