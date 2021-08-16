Arc de Triomphe tips: Trials day reaction including victory for Japan challenger Deep Bond

Is this the year for Japan?

Japan’s relationship with the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe has become quite the love affair but, as yet, we are still waiting for the happy ending.

Deep Impact was supposed to change all that when sent off favourite and carrying the weight of a nation, and many more adoring fans at Longchamp, in 2006.

Having glided around the Paris track looking every inch the champion he had proved himself to be back home, Deep Impact found disappointingly little when sent into the lead a couple of furlongs from glory, eventual winner Rail Link picking him up with ease before Pride relegated the raider to third.

Six years later in 2012, another champion arrived from the Far East and when Orfevre quickened clear at the furlong pole, victory was his. Or perhaps so it should have been.

But fate had other ideas for Japan and when Orfevre began to idle inside the last 100 yards, outsider Solemia produced an astonishing and barley believable finish to snatch victory from the jaws of certain defeat in the final strides. There were seven lengths back to the third, and Japan’s wait went on.

But now, as the curtain comes down on another trials day at Longchamp, Japan appear to have a couple of genuine contenders for Arc glory this year.

In Chrono Genesis they have a brilliant 1m4f horse who pushed Juddmonte International hero Mishriff all the way at Meydan in March, before returning home to pick up another top-class prize.

He is as short at 9/1 for the big one already, but what about Deep Bond, who seemingly had plenty left in the tank when holding Broome at bay in the Prix Foy?