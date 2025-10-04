Arc De Triomphe tips: Graeme North best bets

He had a 7/1 winner from two bets on Saturday - now check out our French expert's selections for Arc day at ParisLongchamp.

ParisLongchaamp Sunday selections 0.5 pt e.w Vardif in 1.15 at 18/1 1pt e.w She’s Quality in 1.50 at 17/2 1pt each way at 17-2 1pt e.w Grand Stars in 3.50 at 14/1 Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

With Longchamp easing their penetrometer to 3.8 ahead of Saturday’s action with its accompanying ‘tres souple’ description translating literally to ‘very soft’, plenty of punters will no doubt be looking out for soft ground horses for Arc day. With that in mind, it’s important to remember that Saturday’s race times were compromised to some extent by the rail being 15m out adding considerable unknown yardage and given that the two-and-a-half mile Cadran principals could run a penultimate 200m of 11.43 seconds when the protagonists were typically running 10.70 seconds with a following wind on Arc trials day on ground Timeform called good to firm, then the limited evidence so far suggests the ground (for now at least) probably isn’t too bad at all.

Racing Podcast: Arc De Triomphe Preview & Tips

12.40 Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac - Criterium des Pouliches Since the Arc meeting moved back to Longchamp in 2018, the Marcel Boussac has been a race the French have dominated, winning it five times compared to Ireland’s twice with British-based trainers barely getting involved. The French dominate Timeform’s ratings for the latest renewal, too, with Green Spirit having a 4lb advantage over Narissa with another home-trained runner Ozone a further 2lb behind alongside the main Irish challenger Diamond Necklace. Green Spirit is unbeaten in four races, improving with every start, and beat the front-running Narissa readily in the Prix d’Aumale last time in which another Boussac runner Clea Chope was third. Green Spirit also had Narissa behind in the steadily run Prix Six Perfections at Deauville in August when she was also in front of another Boussac runner Bandiagara for the second time this season. Ozone looked a very likeable sort when winning a soft-ground listed race at Lyon last month, having made all at Saint-Cloud on her debut, but it’s fair to say none of the French horses has created quite the impression Diamond Necklace has in her two wins, the first at the Curragh in August and the second in the listed Ingabelle Stakes at Leopardstown last month when she cut down a couple who raced much more prominently than she did and was going away at the line. May Hill winner Aylin looks to have a bit to find while Clea Chope might well improve given this is just her second start for Francis Graffard (who won this with his second-string last year at a big price) but the market looks to have this covered. 1.15 Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere Three of the last seven Jean-Luc Lagardere’s have also been won by France (Britain has also won three, Ireland one) and they look to have another leading challenger in Francis Graffard’s Rayif who has won both his races which include a two-and-a-half length defeat of Coventry fourth Andab in the Prix Francois Boutin at Deauville last time when Aidan O’Brien’s Daytona (who was too wide but didn’t do much for the form subsequently in the Royal Lodge) was back in third. That form doesn’t look quite as good as that posted by Daytona’s stablemate Puerto Rico in the Champagne Stakes, but that was a race he controlled from the front and came as something of a surprise given he hadn’t won any of his five previous races. Home-trained Nighttime has won his last three including a listed race at Deauville and the steadily-run Prix La Rochette here, while the best of the British contingent (on form) A Bit Of Spirit emerged best of a bunch finish to a strongly-run Solario on soft ground at Sandown last time and the horse he beat then Oceans Four went on to win the Prix des Chenes at Chantilly. Charlie Appleby’s Time To Turn had beaten A Bit Of Spirit narrowly before that at Ascot, in doing so continuing his progression, while there was much to like too about the way Campacite won a listed race at Deauville last time even if the form looks a notch below these.

VARDIF, who was second first time out to Abbaye hopeful Afjan at Chantilly before winning there, looks the one horse to me though who could show significant improvement if he gets a strong pace to run at, having run the last 600m in the Rochette as fast as Nighttime and the last 200m fastest of all but from a poorer position. He’s got a soft-ground win if the ground does turn that way to his name and he’s almost certainly 16/1 because he looks, on paper, the stable second string. 1.50 Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines If this column had to nominate its favourite French horse of the year so far it would have to be Monteille who has gone in for us at 80/1 and then 13/2 and now lines up as second favourite for the Prix de l’Abbaye. Interestingly, she has exactly the same setup that she had for both those wins, drawn on the rail next to the near-certain leader Ponntos but as her luckless run in the Prix du Petit Couvert here last autumn showed (she’d have won easily with a clear run) the far rail can get awfully crowded in big-field sprints here. Having recommended her at 13/2 in much weaker company last time, I can leave her alone her at her current price, not least given fast starters Night Raider in stall 11 and Frost At Dawn in stall four are sure to make running room scarce on that far rail. Nunthorpe winner Asfoora is potentially well berthed in stall three but she didn’t seem to have any excuses to me in the Flying Five at the Curragh last time and might prefer fast ground in any case. There are any number of horses you can give a chance to, fairly so given the distribution of Group 1 sprint winners this season, but the one I like above all is SHE'S QUALITY.

Just one fourth place from five starts in Group One company might not seem a persuasive profile, but she finished second in her first four races this year which included the Palace House, Temple Stakes and King George at Goodwood and for one who had shown tremendous speed in a couple of them, was ridden with a surprising amount of patience on the ‘wrong’ side in the Flying Five, getting too far back yet powering home with the second fastest final furlong behind only Nighteyes who chased the stronger pace on the far side. She’s ideally drawn in stall seven. 3.05 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe On reflection, last year’s Arc doesn’t seem to me to have been a strong one - after all, two-miler Sevenna’s Kight was fifth despite being badly hampered, Survie, who was seventh was rerouted to the 2800m Prix du Royallieu while tenth Sunway took his chance in the Prix du Cadran - and it has seemed odd to me for several weeks now that the ante-post market has given the likes of Aventure (who was this column’s tip last year) and Sosie a good chance of achieving something they couldn’t last year despite what looks stronger opposition this time around. Los Angeles split Aventure and Sosie last year, so in theory is the most overpriced of that trio this time around, but he’s not exactly been carrying the torch for the 2024 Arc form either in his last three races and won’t have the assistance of Ryan Moore this time either even before considering his even wider draw. Minnie Hauk is top rated on Timeform ratings and fits the bill of many recent Arc winners in that she is among the right age groups, is drawn in the eight lowest stalls, has won a Group One contest and comes here on the back of a win, but she looked vulnerable briefly in both the Oaks and Irish Oaks before winning a non-event at York last time against a horse for whom the ground was far too fast and replacement rider Christophe Soumillon will have to be on his mettle to ensure she is ridden to get a prominent position from stall one.

Three Japanese runners add plenty of interest to the contest, not least given they all won their trials, with Byzantine Dream outsprinting Sosie and Los Angeles in the Prix Foy despite a troubled run, Croix du Nord getting the better of the seemingly-unlucky Daryz in the Prix du Prince d’Orange and Alohi Alii putting Rashabar and French Derby second Cualificar to bed easily in the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano. Neither Byzantine Dream nor Croix du Nord have fared well with the draw, but Alohi Alii has a good spot in four and it’s fair to say neither of his two runs in Japan before coming over to France showed him to anything like best advantage, having a crazily wide trip in the 2000m Deep Impact Kinen yet still running comfortably the fastest last 600m and then passing 16 runners wide down the back straight in the Japanese 2000 Guineas (in which Croix Du Nord was second) before finding that inexplicable manoeuvre taking its toll. Fortunately, crack rider Christophe Lemaire is on board here as he was at Deauville and though he’s yet to try the Arc trip (comments that also apply to Daryz) he looks sure to stay it. Quisisana, who has won her only start at 2400m and who has benefitted no end from being ridden much closer to the pace than she was in her earlier days, looks sure to go well and might well improve past Kalpana if she hasn’t already but for whom the addition of cheekpieces is an interesting angle, but slight preference is for ALOHI ALII to give Japan a historic win. 3.50 Prix de l'Opera Longines The Prix de l’Opera is something of an international event too having attracted runners from Poland and Germany, but on Timeform ratings at least the contest isn’t perhaps as open as the Arc with Tamfana heading off See The Fire narrowly, the pair well clear of the remainder. That said, Tamfana has a near-five month absence to overcome at a trip her trainer David Menuisier once said was beyond her best, unlike See The Fire who has already had five races this year and showed her best form at this distance when running away with the Middleton at York. All the same, See The Fire appears to have gone off the boil a little, which brings the likes of Irish Oaks runner-up Wemightakedlongway, Blandford Stakes winner Barnavara, the consistent if slightly frustrating January (if she stays) as well as Start Of Day and Grand Stars into the equation. Of that quintet, GRAND STARS looks significantly overpriced to me. She’s yet to win this season but would have finished close up behind Aventure on her first two starts this season with better luck in running or race positioning, chased home Goliath at Longchamp in June and then finished third behind Quisisana and Survie in the Group One Prix Jean Romanet last time. Significantly, that was the first time she’d been ridden by Maxime Guyon and he retains the ride. 14/1 is far too big.

4.25 Qatar Prix de la Foret More Thunder is clear favourite for the Prix de la Foret despite being drawn widest of all but that might not be a concern for his trainer William Haggas who won this in 2018 when One Master was out in 15 of 15 and got up in the last strides having been dropped out. That will almost certainly be the plan too with More Thunder, given that’s how he’s been raced much of his season, and the form of his Hungerford Stakes win was boosted when third-placed Marvelman came out and ran away with the Park Stakes at Doncaster. More Thunder isn’t top on Timeform ratings but the horse who is, Sajir, has never looked as happy at 1400m as he has at shorter distances and might have been on the best part of the track when winning the Maurice de Gheest at Deauville in August.

