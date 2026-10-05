Arc de Triomphe ratings reaction: Timeform verdict on Daryz

Daryz ran to a Timeform rating of 128+ when winning a second consecutive Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday.
It was marginally below his master rating of 131 and the 130 he ran to when winning in 2025 but Senior Racing Analyst Kieran Clark told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Daryz became the first colt since Alleged to win back-to-back Arcs. It was nearly 50 years in the making.
“Alleged for his two wins in the Arc was 137 and 138 with Timeform and looking at Arc winners this century, we have 14 horses running to 130 plus including Daryz last year.
“He’s rated 128 this time just because of it being a bit of a tactical race but he still won with a fair amount in hand. For the best performances this century in the Arc you have to go right to the start of it. We have Sakhee on 135, Sinndar on 134 but the best Arc performance since 1970 came in 1971 with the outstanding Mill Reef running to 141.
“Hopefully Daryz is back for another crack at it next year when he tries to become a three-time winner and the geldings will be there to take him on as well.”
Elsewhere on the card the progressive Miss Scott took another big step forward when winning the Group One Prix de l’Opera.
John and Thady Gosden’s charge was on a rating of 108 going into the weekend following her win in the Group Three Snow Fairy Stakes at the Curragh and advanced that to 119 with her length-and-a-half defeat of Irish 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes heroine Precise.
Amusingly was another to show significant improvement on Sunday. She took on the colts in the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and ran out a ready winner.
Rated 99p ahead of the contest, she's up to 115p off the back of her length-and-a-quarter success, Francis-Henri Graffard’s charge showing a good turn of foot to pull clear of National Stakes winner Folsom Blues.
Of the other two-year-old fillies Sun Goddess (120) has a higher rating but it puts the daughter of No Nay Never a pound higher than Musical Times who puts her unbeaten record on the line in Friday’s bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results & free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS & Android app
- Football & other sports tips
- Podcasts & video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.