Arc de Triomphe ratings reaction: Timeform verdict on Daryz

It was marginally below his master rating of 131 and the 130 he ran to when winning in 2025 but Senior Racing Analyst Kieran Clark told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "Daryz became the first colt since Alleged to win back-to-back Arcs. It was nearly 50 years in the making.

“Alleged for his two wins in the Arc was 137 and 138 with Timeform and looking at Arc winners this century, we have 14 horses running to 130 plus including Daryz last year.

“He’s rated 128 this time just because of it being a bit of a tactical race but he still won with a fair amount in hand. For the best performances this century in the Arc you have to go right to the start of it. We have Sakhee on 135, Sinndar on 134 but the best Arc performance since 1970 came in 1971 with the outstanding Mill Reef running to 141.

“Hopefully Daryz is back for another crack at it next year when he tries to become a three-time winner and the geldings will be there to take him on as well.”