Charlie Appleby expects conditions at ParisLongchamp to be perfect for Hurricane Lane in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Significant rainfall has already left the going very soft, with Appleby’s assessment of this weekend’s ground informed by the fortunes of his two runners in Saturday’s Qatar Prix Chaudenay. Manobo and Kemari finished first and second respectively – and the jockeys aboard, James Doyle and Frankie Dettori, both reported testing terrain.

“The ground is soft out there,” said Appleby. “Both Frankie and James said it’s holding ground, so we’ll just have to see how things play out. If they open this ground up and that rain arrives, it’s going to be testing tomorrow – you might need a mile-and-a-quarter horse for the Foret! “They’re predicting up to 40 millimetres of rain. If that arrives on top of opened-up ground, whether you can find a fresh strip or not, it’ll be heavy – there’s no doubt about it. The only horse I would say will probably like it is Hurricane Lane. He will like soft ground – and it’s going to become a staying race, isn’t it?” Appleby’s Derby hero Adayar is the shorter of his two Classic winners in the market for Sunday’s big race, and he too is a colt with form on soft ground. “Adayar has not missed a beat since the minor setback (prior to the Arc trials earlier this month),” added the Godolphin trainer. “I couldn’t be happier with his well-being. He showed as a two-year-old he likes soft ground. We are certainly happier being on soft rather than quick ground going into an Arc.

“As for Hurricane Lane, I’m very pleased the way he has come out of the St Leger. He’s had a busy season, so it has been a simple prep to have him ready for the Arc. We know the soft ground is going to suit him. But as a bonus, we know if it becomes a stamina-sapping Arc, he has already proven he has stamina in abundance. It’s a double positive for him.” Tom Marquand will take the ride on Alenquer and expects a bold effort from William Haggas’ charge – although mindful that this year’s Arc, which is a ‘win and you’re in’ qualifier for the Longines Breeders’ Cup Turf, is of the highest calibre. “I’m really looking forward to riding him and I think he’ll run a really big race,” he said. “Whether that is good enough to put him in the frame, I don’t know, because it’s one of the best Arcs of my lifetime, and we won’t know until the race. We’ve got a good gate (drawn two), so fingers crossed it all goes well. “He’s had an interrupted prep, which wasn’t ideal. He ran well at York behind Mishriff (in the Juddmonte International), beating the rest convincingly – but it’s the Arc, and it certainly won’t be easy.”