Arc De Triomphe preview: Sporting Life Podcast tips

Mqse De Sevigne and Aventure were put up as solid each-way bets for the Qatar Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe on this week's Sporting Life Racing Podcast.
Ed Chamberlin and Billy Nash both feel the former can run a big race on her first start at a mile-and-a-half for a trainer who knows how to win the great race.
"In an ordinary Arc, there’s a horse who has won five Group Ones. She’s never run over this trip so anything could happen and I’m a sucker for an Andre Fabre runner that has been laid out for the race and Mqse Se Sevigne we last saw winning the Romanet at Deauville and was put away for this straight after," said Chamberlin.
“We know what a master trainer he is, having won the race eight times, she ran in the Sun Chariot last year and I think she’s pretty good. I love backing a filly or mare in the Arc, ideally a three-year-old but obviously not in this instance, but I’d much rather back Mqse De Sevigne at 20/1 than any of those at the top of the market.
“I've watched that Prix Niel over and over again and I have no idea what order they’ll finish in this time. It wouldn’t surprise me if it was heavy ground if Delius beats the other two trendy ones.
"I don’t think the winner comes from the Irish Champion Stakes, I backed Al Riffa after the Eclipse and would love it if he won but I think this race is ripe for an upset and I’d rather back one at 20/1 this year so it’s Mqse De Sevigne."
Nash agreed adding: "I think it's very easy to make a case for her at the prices for the reasons Ed said. She is a five-time Group One winner, she's won six of her last seven races, yes she's unproven at the trip but looking at her pedigree, she’s definitely bred to get the trip.
“She’s by Siyouni, her dam won over a mile-and-a-half and she’s a half-sister to Meandre who Andre Fabre trained to win the Grand Prix de Paris and was a very good mile-and-a-half horse so there's every chance she'll get the trip.
"It looks as if the forecast is pretty good for Paris this weekend, it doesn’t look like being heavy, so the emphasis shouldn't be too much on stamina and at the prices I think she's worth an each-way chance."
However, Graham Cunningham disagreed, arguing: “She was all out to beat American Sonja last time and the second is a borderline Group 2 filly so Mqse De Sevigne is going to have to be a much better filly at a mile-and-a-half than she’s been at shorter distances.
“The horse I think who could be under the radar and a big price is Aventure if they let her take her chance. She put it up to Bluestocking in the Vermeille and is an improving three-year-old Sea The Stars filly.
"Sosie has a strong chance and I do think Al Riffa will hit the board too."
And the good news for GC was that trainer Christophe Ferland confirmed Aventure is set to run in the Sunday showpiece on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“She’s got a good chance, three-year-old fillies always have a good chance in the Arc,” Ferland said.
“We expect a bit of rain as well which will be good for her and the form over the distance and her race against Bluestocking (in the Vermeille) was very, very good. So we're going to give her a go and I think we have a nice chance."
