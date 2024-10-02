Arc De Triomphe preview: Sporting Life Podcast tips

Mqse De Sevigne and Aventure were put up as solid each-way bets for the Qatar Prix de L'Arc de Triomphe on this week's Sporting Life Racing Podcast.

Ed Chamberlin and Billy Nash both feel the former can run a big race on her first start at a mile-and-a-half for a trainer who knows how to win the great race. "In an ordinary Arc, there’s a horse who has won five Group Ones. She’s never run over this trip so anything could happen and I’m a sucker for an Andre Fabre runner that has been laid out for the race and Mqse Se Sevigne we last saw winning the Romanet at Deauville and was put away for this straight after," said Chamberlin. “We know what a master trainer he is, having won the race eight times, she ran in the Sun Chariot last year and I think she’s pretty good. I love backing a filly or mare in the Arc, ideally a three-year-old but obviously not in this instance, but I’d much rather back Mqse De Sevigne at 20/1 than any of those at the top of the market. “I've watched that Prix Niel over and over again and I have no idea what order they’ll finish in this time. It wouldn’t surprise me if it was heavy ground if Delius beats the other two trendy ones. "I don’t think the winner comes from the Irish Champion Stakes, I backed Al Riffa after the Eclipse and would love it if he won but I think this race is ripe for an upset and I’d rather back one at 20/1 this year so it’s Mqse De Sevigne."

Horse Racing Podcast: Arc Weekend preview and Cambridgeshire reflections