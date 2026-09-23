Arc de Triomphe outsider Alam set for ParisLongchamp challenge

Alam is on course for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, with trainer Mikel Delzangles declaring himself happy with the three-year-old colt.

The son of Zarak is owned by Al Shaqab Racing and while he has won just one of his seven career starts to date, he has course experience at ParisLongchamp and form which ties in with some of the better-fancied runners in this year's autumn showpiece. Alam won the Group 3 Prix Greffulhe at Saint-Cloud on his second start of the season before going on to be beaten three lengths by Constitution River in the Prix du Jockey Club and only half a length by Maltese Cross in the Grand Prix de Paris on his Longchamp debut. After a 54-day break, the colt returned with an encouraging second to Varandir in this month's Qatar Prix Niel, an outing his experienced trainer expects will have put him spot-on for the big race on Sunday week.

Back to winning ways! 🤩



Varandir storms to success in the Qatar Prix Niel! 🏆🇫🇷@AgaKhanStuds | @GraffardRacing pic.twitter.com/5yFDE81SYa — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 6, 2026