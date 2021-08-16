Punters have seriously latched onto the Charlie Appleby-trained Hurricane Lane ahead of today's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
Tarnawa and Hurricane Lane's stablemate Adayar have dominated the market in the weeks leading up to the great race, but heavy rain late on Saturday, and an added 24mm overnight, has resulted in a wave of support for last month's Cazoo St Leger winner.
Earlier in the season Hurricane Lane won the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Jockey Club over the same course and distance as the Arc (very soft going), and his cast iron stamina, combined with a love for testing conditions, has sparked punters into action.
Sky Bet make Hurricane Lane their 9/4 favourite, with Adayar out to 7/2 and Tarnawa 11/2. They've also seem plenty of interest in William Haggas-trained outsider Alenquer.
The firm's representative Michael Shinners said: "Hurricane Lane has proved very popular over the past 72 hours. With conditions sure to be testing and stamina almost assured he's easily the best backed of the front three in the market.
"The biggest mover in the market is Alenquer who has shortened into 11/1 after being 25/1 coming into the weekend."
Meanwhile, Paddy Power make the new favourite 5/2 and spokesman Paul Binfield said: “Hurricane Lane was popular last week coming in from 6/1 at one time to 4/1 after the draw, and the fact that he’s proven on heavy ground and is guaranteed to stay the trip means he’s coming in for further support."
Speaking on Saturday, Godolphin's number one trainer Appleby said: "If they open this ground up and that rain arrives, it’s going to be testing – you might need a mile-and-a-quarter horse for the Foret!
“They’re predicting up to 40 millimetres of rain. If that arrives on top of opened-up ground, whether you can find a fresh strip or not, it’ll be heavy – there’s no doubt about it.
“The only horse I would say will probably like it is Hurricane Lane. He will like soft ground – and it’s going to become a staying race, isn’t it?
“Hurricane Lane has had a busy season, so it has been a simple prep to have him ready for the Arc. We know the soft ground is going to suit him.
"As a bonus, we know if it becomes a stamina-sapping Arc, he has already proven he has stamina in abundance. It’s a double positive for him."
