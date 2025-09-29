Arc de Triomphe forfeit stage for Longchamp showpiece

There is a second forfeit on Tuesday morning before the supplementary stage on Wednesday, when connections have the last-minute option to add horses for a fee of €120,000. It is widely anticipated that Aidan O'Brien's Betfred Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks winner Minnie Hauk will be supplemented. The final field, draw and jockeys are all confirmed on Thursday.

At this stage, Minnie Hauk is one of two fillies dominating the antepost betting market at 7/2 with Paddy Power, along with the Christophe Ferland-trained four-year-old Aventure, who was runner-up to Bluestocking 12 months ago.

O'Brien is seeking a third Arc win, having been successful with Dylan Thomas in 2007 and Found in 2016, and he has last year's third Los Angeles still in the shake-up.

Despite years of trying, there has never been an Arc winner trained in Japan but this year's contingent looks as strong as ever, with Japan Derby winner Croix Du Nord, the Oisin Murphy-ridden Byzantine Dream and Hiroyasu Tanaka's Alohi Alii having all won their respective trials in France this autumn. They are priced at 8/1, 9/1 and 14/1 respectively.

It has been a year to remember for Chantilly-based trainer Francis Graffard and he looks to put the seal on 2025 with three potential Arc runners, including three-year-old colt Daryz, who shaped well in defeat behind Croix Du Nord at Longchamp last time out. Daryz is a 14/1 chance with Paddy Power, while stablemates Gezora - the Prix Diane victor - and Quisisana are relative outsiders at 16/1 and 33s.

Andre Fabre is the leading trainer when it comes to career wins in the Arc de Triomphe and he goes for a ninth victory with four-year-old Sosie (8/1) and three-year-old Cualificar (12/1).

Kalpana (12/1) was all the rage at the head of the market for Andrew Balding and Juddmonte before having her colours lowered by Giavellotto (20/1) at Kempton and that pair are both in line for Sunday's mile and a half Group One.

David O'Meara and Cheveley Park Stud are set to be represented by Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Estrange (20/1), while White Birch (33/1), Leffard (50/1), Arrow Eagle and Hotazhell complete the potential line-up at this stage.

Almaqam on course for Champion

Almaqam, Jan Brueghel and Al Riffa were among the bigger names taken out of the race on Monday.

Almaqam's trainer Ed Walker said on Sky Sports Racing: "It's sad not to be running in the Arc but we just felt, what with the forecast, we'd stick with what has really been the log-term plan and the Champion Stakes. It makes life easier as a trainer, rather than leaving them in until the last minute. We're happy with our plan.

"He's in great nick and we are going to head to Ascot.

"On pedigree, and in the Prix Foy he really looked like he stayed well. I think he stays a mile and a half but in a strongly-run (12 furlongs), in a big field, if it were bad ground, you'd have to have doubts. But a stiff mile and a quarter what is hopefully on soft ground at Ascot is absolutely ideal for him. So let's hope there's a bit of rain between now and then.

"Only him and Delacroix have been able to beat Ombudsman who is one of the best horses in the world. It's been a frustrating year, the ground has been impossible for us and we've been half-heartedly training him, keeping him ticking over and waiting to pounce when there's some rain, which there hasn't been.

"I just don't think he's had his ideal conditions since Sandown. I hate to blame the ground the whole time but it's so obvious that he copes so well with bad ground compared to most horses. I think for him to go and bag a big race like the Champion Stakes he's going to need soft ground to be at his best.

"He's exceptionally talented and hopefully when he gets his conditions he'll show his true colours."