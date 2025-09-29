Arc de Triomphe forfeit stage: 17 horses go forward for Longchamp showpiece

There is a second forfeit on Tuesday morning before the supplementary stage on Wednesday, when connections have the last-minute option to add horses for a fee of €120,000, while the final field, draw and jockeys are all confirmed on Thursday.

At this stage, the two dominating the betting market at 7/2 with Paddy Power are both fillies, the Christophe Ferland-trained four-year-old Aventure, runner-up to Bluestocking 12 months ago, and Minnie Hauk, Aidan O'Brien's three-year-old winner of the Betfred Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks when last seen in action six weeks ago.

O'Brien is seeking a third Arc win, having been successful with Dylan Thomas in 2007 and Found in 2016, and he also has last year's third Los Angeles still in the shake-up.

Despite years of trying, there has never been an Arc winner trained in Japan but this year's contingent looks as strong as ever, with Japan Derby winner Croix Du Nord, the Oisin Murphy-ridden Byzantine Dream and Hiroyasu Tanaka's Alohi Alii having all won their respective trials in France this autumn. They are priced at 8/1, 9/1 and 14/1 respectively.

It has been a year to remember for Chantilly-based trainer Francis Graffard and he looks to put the seal on 2025 with three potential Arc runners, including three-year-old colt Daryz, who shaped well in defeat behind Croix Du Nord at Longchamp last time out. Daryz is a 14/1 chance with Paddy Power, while stablemates Gezora - the Prix Diane victor - and Quisisana are relative outsiders at 16/1 and 33s.

Andre Fabre is the leading trainer when it comes to career wins in the Arc de Triomphe and he goes for a ninth victory with four-year-old Sosie (8/1) and three-year-old Cualificar (12/1).

Kalpana (12/1) was all the rage at the head of the market for Andrew Balding and Juddmonte before having her colours lowered by Giavellotto (20/1) at Kempton and that pair are both in line for Sunday's mile and a half Group One.

David O'Meara and Cheveley Park Stud are set to be represented by Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Estrange (20/1), while White Birch (33/1), Leffard (50/1), Arrow Eagle and Hotazhell complete the potential line-up at this stage.