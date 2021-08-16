Any chance for France? With over €8 million on offer, today is without doubt the highlight of the French flat racing season, but following yesterday’s English domination of the Group races, what chance do the home side really stand on this afternoon’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe card at ParisLongchamp? Of the six Group Ones on the card (Arabian World Cup excluded), French-trained runners count for only 31 of the 78 (39.7%) declared. Our man in France Jason Kiely is based in Chantilly and looks at what the home side really has to offer this afternoon, following Saturday's blank in the Group races.

"I think he's been overlooked at 66/1" | Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe best bets

Arc looking bleak for home team Overall, the French have a decent record when it comes to defending their richest race, the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Sottsass was magnificent last year and Waldgeist broke many a heart when out-staying Enable in 2019. This year however, the situation looks rather bleak for Les Francais with only four of the 14 runners hailing from the home nation. Fifth and well-held in last year’s renewal, the Jean-Claude Rouget-trained Raabihah carries the weight of France on her chestnut shoulders.

The shortest-priced of the home representatives in the race, the four-year-old will not have the aide of the weight-for-age allowance this time. Raabihah’s recent Group Two victory at ParisLongchamp was arguably a career best performance from the filly, who gave four kilos to Joie De Soir and beat her easily. Raabihah boasts an excellent record at this track - 215(Arc)21 the form figures - and has shown a good aptitude for the likely heavy conditions. Rouget has been in unstoppable form all season and was also responsible for the career of 2020 winner Sottsass. Lining up for the first time for trainer Cederic Rossi, following a drastic shuffling of trainers from his owner Haras De La Gousserie, Sealiway has been pitched in at the deep end for his first attempt at 2,400m. A Group One winner on this weekend last year (although over 1,400m), the three-year-old is the highest rated French horse in the field but has some serious questions to answer before getting involved this afternoon.

Not seen on the racecourse since finishing second to St. Mark’s Basilica in the Group One Prix Du Jockey Club back in June, the colt has not had an ideal preparation for Europe’s richest race, although he will relish the ground conditions. If producing a similar performance to his Jockey Club run, then it is not impossible to envisage a top-five finish for Sealiway, and he could well be the first French-trained runner past the post. Of the remaining French runners in the Arc, both Bubble Gift and Baby Rider face monumental tasks and will struggle to land any sort of blow.

The two lowest-rated of the field, the pair of three-year-olds were split by only a nose when finishing first and second in the Qatar Prix Niel last month, and although that was a trial race for the Arc, more is needed if they are to get involved this afternoon.

READ: Punters pile into Hurricane Lane

Raclette the French order of the day She has been highly-touted as the best juvenile filly in France and is many people’s idea of the weekend banker – the Andre Fabre-trained Raclette is a hot order in the opening race on the card, the Group One Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac. One of three runners in the nine-strong field for Chantilly maestro Fabre, Raclette comes here off the back of two very demonstrative successes this autumn. The daughter of Frankel backed up her maiden win at Deauville with an exhibition in a conditions event at Chantilly last month. Proclaimed to be a very special filly by her entourage, Raclette scored a facile success over the equally promising Welwal that day and although she is the least experienced of this afternoon's field, she certainly has been the most impressive thus far. A daughter of four-time Group One winner Emoillent, Raclette has all the credentials required to be a champion and could be the first French Group winner of the weekend, although connections have expressed a slight concern regarding the going.

Suesa can strike back down in trip She was electric at Glorious Goodwood and remains unbeaten in her home country – trainer François Rohaut’s Suesa has every chance of landing a maiden Group One success in this afternoon’s Group One Qatar Prix de l’Abbaye.

An fine turn of foot at Goodwood saw the three-year-old put three lengths on Dragon Symbol over five furlongs and now returned to that trip, the daughter of Night Of Thunder should be good enough to hold what looks like a sub-standard field for the Abbaye. Proven on soft going, the globetrotting filly is re-united with her French jockey Olivier Peslier (having been ridden by William Buick in her three runs in the UK) and if her wide draw in stall twelve doesn’t prove too disadvantageous, then the 119-rated Suesa should be able to stamp her authority on the field. In the same race, the Carlos and Yann Lerner-trained Berneuil was extremely impressive over course and distance last time out.

Christophe Soumillion confidently steered the four-year-old to a three-length success that day and although it is hard to assess that form (and almost impossible to put him in the Suesa bracket), Berneuil looks like a sprinter going places and could be dangerous for the French.

Head hoping Sibila can shine Rookie trainer Christopher Head (Son of legendary Freddy) has made no secret of the heights he thinks stable star Sibila Spain can reach. The daughter of Frankel lines-up in this afternoon’s Group One Qatar Prix de l’Opera and although she is one of the most inexperienced of the fourteen runners, she possesses huge potential.