Arc ace Beckett saddles bumper runner at Cheltenham

Ralph Beckett enjoyed a fabulous 2024 on the Flat, but the first runner of the new year for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe-winning handler will be a rare foray to the National Hunt scene, as Gnomon goes for glory at Cheltenham.
It is barely three months since Beckett enjoyed big-race success in Paris with Bluestocking, but he has an exciting prospect to unleash in the concluding Raceridecheltenham “Junior” National Hunt Flat Race judged on the nature of Gnomon’s clear-cut Exeter win on debut.
Although best known for his exploits training on the level, the Kimpton Down handler in fact possesses a 100 per cent record in bumpers over the last five seasons – albeit from only three runners – and has called up Harry Cobden to partner his contender following the recent retirement of Daryl Jacob.
The Classic-winning handler will not be in attendance at jumping HQ for the concluding race of their New Year’s Day action, but feels his contender has all the right credentials if proving effective over an extended distance.
Beckett said: “He’s a nice horse and we’ll see whether he gets two miles tomorrow. He should like the ground.
“He’ll be missing Daryl, who has ridden work on him as well as winning on him, but he has an able replacement and we will see how we get on. It’s a good pot to run for and he’s ready for it.”
WATCH: Gnomon wins first time out at Exeter
Anthony Honeyball appears to hold a strong hand in the contest and saddles Wincanton scorer Marhaba Prince along with newcomers Walk In The West and Crest Of Stars, while Jamie Snowden is double-handed in the finale as a stacked field of 17 head to post.
His Lady Tadita romped to an eight-length success on her Huntingdon debut, but stable jockey Gavin Sheehan will partner Latopix, who tasted success in France before being beaten as favourite on her UK bow.
Snowden said: “Lady Tadita is lovely and looked pretty impressive when she won first time out, and Latopix we bought having won in France and she just ran with the choke out at Doncaster.
“I thought she put in a mighty performance considering the speed she went over the first mile and the fact she was still there with half a chance at the furlong pole suggests she has got plenty of ability. Ridden with a degree more patience this time around, I think she can go well.”
