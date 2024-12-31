Arc ace Beckett saddles bumper runner at Cheltenham

Ralph Beckett enjoyed a fabulous 2024 on the Flat, but the first runner of the new year for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe-winning handler will be a rare foray to the National Hunt scene, as Gnomon goes for glory at Cheltenham.

It is barely three months since Beckett enjoyed big-race success in Paris with Bluestocking, but he has an exciting prospect to unleash in the concluding Raceridecheltenham “Junior” National Hunt Flat Race judged on the nature of Gnomon’s clear-cut Exeter win on debut. Although best known for his exploits training on the level, the Kimpton Down handler in fact possesses a 100 per cent record in bumpers over the last five seasons – albeit from only three runners – and has called up Harry Cobden to partner his contender following the recent retirement of Daryl Jacob. The Classic-winning handler will not be in attendance at jumping HQ for the concluding race of their New Year’s Day action, but feels his contender has all the right credentials if proving effective over an extended distance.

Beckett said: “He’s a nice horse and we’ll see whether he gets two miles tomorrow. He should like the ground. “He’ll be missing Daryl, who has ridden work on him as well as winning on him, but he has an able replacement and we will see how we get on. It’s a good pot to run for and he’s ready for it.” WATCH: Gnomon wins first time out at Exeter

