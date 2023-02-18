Vadream finished well down the middle of the track but never looked like getting to the Rae Guest-trained winner, with three quarters of a length separating the duo at the line.

Aramis Grey travelled sweetly on the heels of the leaders turning in and, once switched out by Callum Shepherd, made good progress to lead with half a furlong remaining.

Stepping back up to seven furlongs, 13/8 favourite Aramis Grey tracked Amber Island and River Pride in the early stages, with her main market rival Vadream trailing the field.

The six-year-old lined up on the back of three successive runner-up finishes, including chasing home subsequent Listed winners Manaafith and Annaf on her two previous starts.

Guest said: “I am thrilled. Aramis Grey is a great horse for the owners because she turns up and does her thing every time.

“She had a problem when she was young but, since she has matured, she has not missed a beat and just takes everything in her stride.

“Callum has ridden her a lot and loves her. He has a lot of faith in her which allows him to wait and do things when he wants to.

“For a six-year-old, she has earned well over £100,000 in prize money and this is her tenth win. She is a fair horse and we would all like more like her."

The race was a Fast-Track Qualifier for the £150,000 All-Weather Fillies’ & Mares’ Championships leaving Guest with a quandary about whether to allow Aramis Grey to take her chance.

“She is qualified for Finals Day now but seven furlongs at Newcastle might just stretch her. Now we are in, we might go. We will see how she is but I am not sure she will run again between now and then,” he said.

Shepherd added: “I thought the race would be quite tactical but we actually went a nice gallop. I got on the back of the right horses into the straight and she just takes you into the race so well.

“I let her down inside the final furlong and she saw it out really strongly. Her best form is over six furlongs but she is very effective around here and the seven furlongs was spot on for her.

“She is a star and I love her to bits. If every horse was like her, it would make it a really nice job to do. She is so consistent and seems to be finding a bit of improvement with every start at the moment.

“She has given us lots of fun and hopefully she will continue to do that.”