Arabian Crown ruled out of Betfred Derby by Godolphin

Arabian Crown, winner of the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown last month and second-favourite for Derby glory in the antepost lists, has been ruled out of Epsom.
Trainer Charlie Appleby saw fellow potential Derby candidate Ancient Wisdom finish a well-held second in Thursday's Dante Stakes at York and has now suffered a major blow with his likely first-string Arabian Crown set for a spell on the sidelines.
A statement posted on X by Godolphin read: "Unfortunately Arabian Crown will miss the @EpsomRacecourse Derby due to a setback.
"He will now be aimed at a late summer campaign."
With Arabian Crown taken out of the antepost Derby market, 2000 Guineas flop City Of Troy - the star juvenile from last season - is into 2/1 favourite with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair.
His Aidan O'Brien stablemate Los Angeles is 6/1 along with Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly, and Ancient Wisdom is 12/1.
