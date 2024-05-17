Arabian Crown ruled out of Betfred Derby by Godolphin

Trainer Charlie Appleby saw fellow potential Derby candidate Ancient Wisdom finish a well-held second in Thursday's Dante Stakes at York and has now suffered a major blow with his likely first-string Arabian Crown set for a spell on the sidelines.

A statement posted on X by Godolphin read: "Unfortunately Arabian Crown will miss the @EpsomRacecourse Derby due to a setback.

"He will now be aimed at a late summer campaign."

With Arabian Crown taken out of the antepost Derby market, 2000 Guineas flop City Of Troy - the star juvenile from last season - is into 2/1 favourite with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair.

His Aidan O'Brien stablemate Los Angeles is 6/1 along with Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly, and Ancient Wisdom is 12/1.