Apprentice jockey Christian Howarth gearing up for Wordsworth ride in Cesarewitch

The 21-year-old, who was on the books of Sky Bet League One side Cambridge United when he was younger, has picked up the plum ride on the David Pipe trained five-year-old in the £200,000 heritage handicap for which a full field of 34 has been declared for.

While looking forward to his ride aboard Wordsworth at the weekend life could have been much different for Howarth had he not been released as a teenager by Cambridge United.

However, although starting out riding later than most, the decision to pursue a career in the saddle is one Howarth, who works for Newmarket based trainer Alice Haynes, admits he has not looked back on.

He added: “I didn’t sit on a horse until I was 16 and I’m now 21 so I’ve come a long way.

“After I was released by Cambridge United I decided to go to the British Racing School and all I’ve done is just play catch up.

“I can’t really complain with how things are going as I’ve had over 500 rides and things are going the right way.

“I’ve got a good agent in Jack Inkpen and in the past two months he has got me plenty of rides. He has done well for me.

“I’m getting plenty of rides, but I just need the winners to come through, which I’m sure they will as I’ve been knocking on the door.

“I’d be pretty speechless if Wordsworth won as it would be massive for me. We are going there with every chance of the possibility that it could happen.”