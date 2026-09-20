Apprentice Jack Nicholls relishing the ride with speedy filly Miss Yechance

Nicholls sits third behind Jack Callan and Ashley Lewis in the apprentice jockeys' championship table after an excellent season so far and on Sunday was reflecting on Group 3 glory aboard the Karl Burke-trained three-year-old in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes.

The daughter of Cotai Glory earnt her shot at the prize with a runaway handicap victory at York's Ebor Festival and pulled off similar tactics upped in grade to beat Shagraan by a neck on Saturday.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck on Sunday programme, the 20-year-old said: "I thought she was class yesterday. She'd clocked a very fast time at York, a quicker time than (the winner) in the Nunthorpe. So I've not ridden in a Group 1 but I like to say I've ridden in one quicker!

"I think the plan is maybe to go back to Dubai. Karl mentioned a Listed race at Ascot for her but she was racing out in Meydan at the start of the year and they're keen to go back there.

"Wherever she goes, she owes me nothing. I'm very grateful for the opportunity that the owners are giving me now, and for Karl and everyone putting the trust in my. So if they want me to stay on her then I'll go wherever she goes but I'm very grateful for what I've got from her so far so I'm not asking for anything else."