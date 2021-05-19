Charlie Appleby: Stiff mile up Highland Avenue's street

Charlie Appleby expects Highland Avenue to be a “big player” in the Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Heron Stakes at Sandown on Thursday providing ground conditions are in his favour.
The Godolphin homebred Dubawi colt will revert back to a mile when attempting to strike gold in Listed company for the second race in succession having made his turf debut a winning one at the same level in last month's Feilden Stakes over nine furlongs at Newmarket.
Although Appleby believes Highland Avenue has the class to defy the 3lb penalty he incurred for his latest success he admits the prospects of soft ground is a concern.
Appleby said: “I’ve been pleased with his preparation. We’ve given him time since his win in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket. Coming back in trip isn’t a concern as he has won over a mile before and the stiff mile there will suit him.
“The big question mark will be the ground. As it stands it is soft already with more rain forecast so we will just have to monitor that going into the race.
"He has got the penalty to carry but if he is to potentially take the next step up in class he will have to overcome that anyway.
"I'm confident the way the horse is going into the race that he will be a big player."
Clive Cox is confident Nando Parrado can build on an encouraging fourth on his return in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury on what will be his first attempt over a mile.
The son of Kodiac is seeking a first victory since becoming the biggest ever priced winner at Royal Ascot when springing a 150-1 surprise in last year’s Group Two Coventry Stakes.
Cox said: “It’s a competitive race packed full of potential stars. This is a good opportunity for us to hopefully take a step in the right direction but more importantly I think it will mould our thoughts for what we do for the rest of the year.
“He ran well in the Greenham and there is every hope that the mile should be suitable and this will prove it one way or the other.
“He hit the line well at Newbury which gives us encouragement over a mile. I’m sure he has trained on from two to three and I very much hope with a run under his belt to see some improvement.”
A switch to the turf is expected to suit the unbeaten Mostahdaf, who is one of two runners in the race for John and Thady Gosden alongside last time out Newbury scorer Mithras.
Thady Gosden said: “Mostahdaf is in good form at the moment and we have had this race as the plan for a while now. We feel the stiff mile should suit him and he has done well for a bit of a break since Kempton.
“It was a competitive enough race at Kempton last time and he has come out of it well. It was nice to see El Drama (third) give the form a boost by winning the Dee Stakes.
“This is his turf debut so hopefully the ground will be sound enough and we hope they don’t get huge amounts of rain but it is hard to know what to expect on the weather front.
“Mithras ran well at Newbury in what was a decent looking handicap. He probably wouldn’t mind the bit of juice in the ground. He was doing his best work late on over seven furlongs so going back to a mile will suit him.
“He is a nice horse that is improving and he deserves to step up to Listed company.”
Ralph Beckett feels Bullace has plenty in his favour in his quest for a four-timer on his return to the scene of his debut defeat.
He said: “It is a big leap from a 0-85 at the Craven meeting but that form has worked out well with both Crossford and Wobwobwob winning. I think the track will suit him and it is the right race to run him in.
"He ran well on his debut there and there is plenty of encouragement in his pedigree with regards to the soft ground. We are looking forward to seeing how he gets on."
The field is completed by the Archie Watson-trained Imperial Sands and Invincible Swagger from the yard of Roger Varian.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.