Charlie Appleby: Stiff mile up Highland Avenue's street

The Godolphin homebred Dubawi colt will revert back to a mile when attempting to strike gold in Listed company for the second race in succession having made his turf debut a winning one at the same level in last month's Feilden Stakes over nine furlongs at Newmarket.

Although Appleby believes Highland Avenue has the class to defy the 3lb penalty he incurred for his latest success he admits the prospects of soft ground is a concern.

Appleby said: “I’ve been pleased with his preparation. We’ve given him time since his win in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket. Coming back in trip isn’t a concern as he has won over a mile before and the stiff mile there will suit him.

“The big question mark will be the ground. As it stands it is soft already with more rain forecast so we will just have to monitor that going into the race.

"He has got the penalty to carry but if he is to potentially take the next step up in class he will have to overcome that anyway.

"I'm confident the way the horse is going into the race that he will be a big player."

Clive Cox is confident Nando Parrado can build on an encouraging fourth on his return in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury on what will be his first attempt over a mile.

The son of Kodiac is seeking a first victory since becoming the biggest ever priced winner at Royal Ascot when springing a 150-1 surprise in last year’s Group Two Coventry Stakes.

Cox said: “It’s a competitive race packed full of potential stars. This is a good opportunity for us to hopefully take a step in the right direction but more importantly I think it will mould our thoughts for what we do for the rest of the year.

“He ran well in the Greenham and there is every hope that the mile should be suitable and this will prove it one way or the other.

“He hit the line well at Newbury which gives us encouragement over a mile. I’m sure he has trained on from two to three and I very much hope with a run under his belt to see some improvement.”