Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Rebel's Romance wins the Sheema Classic

Appleby breaks Hong Kong duck with Rebel’s Romance

By Sporting Life
12:17 · SUN May 26, 2024

Rebel’s Romance provided Charlie Appleby with a first winner in Hong Kong when claiming the Group One Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup at Sha Tin.

The globetrotting six-year-old had previously prevailed in England, the UAE, Germany, America and Qatar, most recently landing the Dubai Sheema Classic.

This was his fifth triumph at elite level and a 13th career victory overall from 19 starts.

Racing over a mile and a half, William Buick settled odds-on favourite Rebel’s Romance in second place behind Moments In time but made a forward move on the turn for home and forged ahead with 300 metres left to run.

The result was never in doubt from there on and the son of Dubawi finished two lengths clear of late-surging runner-up Five G Patch.

Blue Point was Appleby’s only previous runner in Hong Kong when finishing last in the 2018 Chairman’s Sprint Prize.

“I’m delighted and firstly I’d like to thank the Hong Kong Jockey Club for all their help and support since we’ve been here,” said the Moulton Paddocks handler.

“I’m delighted for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Team Godolphin. It’s always been on our bucket list to try and win a race in Hong Kong and I’m just delighted we had the right horse.

“He managed to win the UAE Derby as a three-year-old, but he’s a big frame of a horse and unfortunately he went very weak.

“Since he’s been back on turf, we’ve not looked back. He obviously had a bit of a chequered year last year, in our preparation for the Sword Dancer he had a little mishap (unseated rider) and it just took him a while to get his confidence back.

“He’s a gelded son of Dubawi and loves his travels. He’s a professional now and prefers being on a plane rather than in his stable!”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo