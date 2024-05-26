Appleby breaks Hong Kong duck with Rebel’s Romance

The globetrotting six-year-old had previously prevailed in England, the UAE, Germany, America and Qatar, most recently landing the Dubai Sheema Classic.

This was his fifth triumph at elite level and a 13th career victory overall from 19 starts.

Racing over a mile and a half, William Buick settled odds-on favourite Rebel’s Romance in second place behind Moments In time but made a forward move on the turn for home and forged ahead with 300 metres left to run.

The result was never in doubt from there on and the son of Dubawi finished two lengths clear of late-surging runner-up Five G Patch.

Blue Point was Appleby’s only previous runner in Hong Kong when finishing last in the 2018 Chairman’s Sprint Prize.