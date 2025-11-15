Menu icon
Horses parading ahead of the first at Cheltenham
Horses parading ahead of the first at Cheltenham

App users: Please use Sporting Life website for race replays due to temporary technical issue

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat November 15, 2025 · 2h ago

A temporary technical issue is affecting race replays on iOS and Android apps, so we're advising users to visit the website for free replays of today's racing.

Users can do that via mobile devices by opening a web browser and entering sportinglife.com/racing/replays.

There you'll find all the day's action from Cheltenham and beyond, plus access to our comprehensive archive of video replays for all tracks in the UK and Ireland.

We hope to resolve the issue on both versions of the app in the coming days.

