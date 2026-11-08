Anzadam into 10/1 for Arkle at Cheltenham following chasing debut win at Naas

Trained by Willie Mullins for owners Joe and Marie Donnelly, the six-year-old Anzadam was sent off the 8/13 favourite first time out over fences and, unlike stablemate Kopek Des Bordes earlier on the card, he didn't disappoint those who took the short prices.

Four-time hurdle winner Anzadam attacked the first couple of obstacles before settling in second as main market rival Eachtotheirown (7/2) took them along in the two-mile contest. He was scruffy over the third but better at the next and the market leader's jumping held up reasonably well from that stage.

Eachtotheirown and Anzadam remained first and second until just after bypassing the normal second-last and the winner was in front by the last, soon putting daylight between himself and the rest. Eachtotheirown stuck to the task to fill the runner-up spot but was beaten seven lengths, half a length ahead of Arcadian Emperor (12/1) in third.

"I was taken by him," Townend said on Racing TV. "He behaved himself well, jumped well and pulled out plenty.

"The two of us (first and second) both had a job pulling up after the line. I thought it was a nice round on the whole, he went a bit left at times and a bit right at times, but I'd say he's just quirky.

"He's always showed a whole amount of promise and maybe fences will just make him think about it a bit more."