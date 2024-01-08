Any Second Now set to run in Warwick Classic Chase

Ted Walsh is gearing up for his first ever runner at Warwick with stable star Any Second Now in line for the Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase.

The horse's owner J P McManus won the three mile, five furlong contest with Kimberlite Candy in 2020 and there was a notable winner in 2017 when subsequent Grand National hero One For Arthur struck gold for Lucinda Russell. Any Second Now's trainer Walsh has confirmed the 12-year-old to be in good shape for the test. Placed in the 2021 and 2022 editions of the Grand National at Aintree, he was a well-held seventh on his seasonal debut at Navan in December but is expected to appreciate the return to a much longer trip this weekend. Walsh said on Monday's Nicky Luck Daily Podcast: "I've never had a runner at Warwick and I've never been to Warwick but it's a race I've often watched. It suits the National horses, there's a lot of jumping and you really have to stay there which I think will suit him.