Anthony Bromley on El Fabiolo and 'Double Green' team for Dublin Racing Festival

"We've had a lot of winners over the past couple of weeks and the team is in good shape. We've had 10 winners in Ireland in January alone and five in Britain so long may that success continue, but it always gets a bit harder when you get to Dublin!

"But we're really looking for to it, it's a great festival and we're all looking forward to it - I can't wait."

EL FABIOLO

"El Fabiolo would be our best chance of the weekend. He's favourite for the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase and needs to not blot his copybook or fluff his lines on Sunday. But he's not going to have a penalty-kick trying to give the mares' allowance to Dinoblue. But fingers crossed he can springboard into Cheltenham with another win on Sunday."

IMPAIRE ET PASSE

"He'll run on Sunday in the Irish Champion Hurdle but he's got State Man to beat again, and Bob Olinger too so it's no easy task. But Daryl (Jacob) is looking forward to getting back onto him."

JAMES DU BERLAIS

"He'll run in the valuable handicap chase over two miles and five furlongs which is a couple of furlongs shorter than he ran over at Christmas. I'd like to think he's got a good chance."

KARAFON & INTELLOTTO

"It's a very hot renewal of the Spring Juvenile Hurdle so they won't have it easy either and I don't know who will ride which one just yet."

BRUCIO

"She's in the mares' handicap hurdle on Sunday and she's going to be ridden by JJ Slevin as Daryl can't do that weight."

MONGIBELLO

"She's a nice mare in the bumper who won up at Down Royal on Boxing Day. She could be double-digit odds but we've had some success in that race and we're hoping she could be in the shake-up."