Antepost Value Bet tips: Friday May 6 2pts win Solent Gateway in tote+ Chester Cup at 10/1 (Sky Bet) - General 8/1 also fine Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Hugo Palmer made the best possible start to life at the helm of Manor House Stables when Noman won at Leicester on April 1 and while it took another 22 days to taste further success from the new base, there must be a very good chance the trainer has been working back with Chester’s big May meeting at the forefront of his mind for some time. Perhaps more significantly, the second winner for the now Cheshire-based handler came courtesy of experienced stayer Rajinsky in Saturday’s two-mile event at Ripon, a race that invariably throws up Chester Cup hopefuls and has produced the winner a couple of times in the last decade (Making Miracles in 2019 and Trip To Paris in 2015), plus the 2014 runner-up, Angel Gabrial. Rajinsky was already guaranteed a run in the tote+ Chester Cup so could probably have done without the 3lb penalty for winning at Ripon on the face of it, but Palmer will undoubtedly be hoping SOLENT GATEWAY also gets into the main event on May 6.

He’s number 25 at the time of writing and only 17 can make the field so could end up in the consolation race, but it’s not too difficult to envisage the Cup cutting up at the confirmation stage next Saturday, with Dermot Weld having a couple in there currently along with Ian Williams' four and a handful for Mark and Charlie Johnston. Solent Gateway, a son of Awtaad and half-brother to mile winner Jumira Prince among others, isn’t necessarily bred for extended distances but having looked held by the handicapper as a 10-furlong performer last summer, he improved a good chunk for the step up to a mile and a half, and then two miles, in August. Both of those efforts came around this course and there was loads to like about the way he cruised from rear to turn away a bunch of hardened old stayers on the second occasion (replay below).

