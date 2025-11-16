Answer To Kayf won the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan | report and replay

Gordon Elliott has dominated this Grade 3 contest over three miles with six winners in the last decade, including three of the last four, but after an earlier winner had expressed doubts about the strength of his challenge.

Ultimately Elliott was proved right as Pied Piper proved best of his runners in fifth, never really laying down a threat to the principals, leaving it to Gavin Cromwell to numerically dominate the result with Yeah Man (20/1) finishing second and Will The Wise (7/1) fourth.

None could master Answer To Kayf though.

The nine-year-old, fourth at the Cheltenham Festival in 2024, won once in his first season over fences last term, on his handicap debut, but had given an indication of what might lie await over staying trips when sixth over just shy of four miles in May having done most of his racing over intermediate trips.

Answer To Kayf was always prominent but lost his position after making a mistake four from home.

Shinnick, however, kept his cool and kept his mount together and Answer To Kayf went to the last with Dunboyne and Yeah Man for company. He safely negotiated that obstacle and galloped on to win by two and a quarter lengths and the same.