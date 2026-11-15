Another scan to decide plans for The Jukebox Man

A tendon injury earlier in the autumn has sidelined the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase hero and while his recovery is firmly on track, trainer Ben Pauling admits he’s "unbelievably nervous” about bringing him back in the spring.

Speaking at Cheltenham on Sunday, he said: “He’s actually having another scan. The first scans were positive but there’s a new technology where you scan a leg using a traffic light system basically, and it shows hotspots or places of concern. So, we’re going to use that to determine whether we crack on now or we give him the rest of the season off.

“I’m unbelievably nervous about bringing him back too soon because he’s a good horse, it’s frustrating because this is his year, he’s the right age, but there’s no point bringing him back and making a big mistake."