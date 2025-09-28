Another Renaissance Stakes for eight-year-old Art Power at the Curragh

Art Power won the Group 3 Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Renaissance Stakes for the third time in his career at the Curragh on Sunday.
Tim Easterby's eight-year-old has a terrific record in Ireland and after winning this race in 2021 and 2022 he etched his name onto the trophy for the third time with a commendable all-the-way success at odds of 11/2.
The striking grey soon had control of matters on the front end under David Allen and while the challengers tried their hardest to reel him in, notably King Cuan (13/2) who rallied late for second, it was the son of Dark Angel who held on by a neck.
Spycatcher was a further half length away in third with the well-fancied Vespertilio and My Mate Alfie disappointing.
If Paddy Twomey will rue King Cuan getting too late in the Renaissance he will have been delighted by the timely late charge of Black Caviar Gold in the preceding Group 3 Weld Park Stakes.
The Havana Grey juvenile, owned by Bond Thoroughbred Limited, finished really strongly under Billy Lee after travelling smoothly as she ran out a two-and-three-quarter length winner.
She emphatically reversed Galway maiden form with Pivotal Attack, who beat her seven lengths in July but had to settle for a remote second here.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.