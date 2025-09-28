Another Renaissance Stakes for eight-year-old Art Power at the Curragh

Tim Easterby's eight-year-old has a terrific record in Ireland and after winning this race in 2021 and 2022 he etched his name onto the trophy for the third time with a commendable all-the-way success at odds of 11/2.

The striking grey soon had control of matters on the front end under David Allen and while the challengers tried their hardest to reel him in, notably King Cuan (13/2) who rallied late for second, it was the son of Dark Angel who held on by a neck.

Spycatcher was a further half length away in third with the well-fancied Vespertilio and My Mate Alfie disappointing.