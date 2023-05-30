Top-class mare Annie Power's first foal, Mystical Power, made a winning start to his career at Ballinrobe on Monday evening, landing the bumper under Patrick Mullins in the colours of JP McManus.

Mystical Power is trained by Willie Mullins, who also guided Annie Power through much of her stellar career, which included victory in the 2016 Champion Hurdle a year after she had fallen at the final flight in the Mares' Hurdle with the race at her mercy. Annie Power, who won 13 of her 14 completed starts for Mullins, also landed a couple of bumpers for Jim Bolger on her first two starts. The only time she was beaten when completing was when runner-up to More of That in the 2014 World Hurdle and her peak Timeform rating of 170+ has been bettered by only two mares (Dawn Run and Anaglogs Daughter) in the organisation's history. Her son Mystical Power, who is sired by the great Galileo, was understandably a short price on debut, but the 2/5 shot had to be driven out by Patrick Mullins to score by two and three-quarter lengths.

The rider said: “I’m happy with that. His mother was all out to win in Galway first time and improved significantly, so he’s equalled his mother this far anyway. “He’s a horse that has improved. The more work he’s got the more he’s improved and I think he’ll continue to improve. He got to the front very easily but I don’t think he did an awful lot when he got there. “He’ll win plenty of races and I have to commend Ballinrobe on the fabulous job they’ve done with the ground here. We weren’t afraid to bring up a good horse like that. They do a super job and I hope they enjoyed seeing him here. “He has been in Enda Bolger’s before coming to us and has done loads of jumping. Whether he goes for a winners’ bumper or maiden hurdle I don’t know, but he has lots of jumping done and jumps well." Mystical Power is owned in partnership by JP McManus, Mrs John Magnier and Mrs Susannah Ricci. Annie Power used to carry the Riccis' distinctive pink and green colours during her racing career.