Annaf gives Mick Appleby team huge pay-day in Saudi Arabia

The five-year-old was drawn in stall 12 as Rossa Ryan took up the reins in Riyadh, but under a clever ride he was able to take cover on the inside rail when switched across at the rear of the field.

From there he allowed other horses to fold ahead of him and after the home turn, he accelerated away to to cross the line comfortably ahead of Takashi Saito’s La La Christine.

“He gave him a great ride – it’s all down to Rossa, not my training!” Appleby said.

“He keeps improving and keeps surprising us. Where we go next, god knows. He’s got an invite to Japan so we’ll maybe go there next. We’ve always thought he was a good horse and that he would get better with age, there’s more to come still.”

Of his recent successes in big oversea events, Appleby, who trained Big Evs to win the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint in November, added: “It’s becoming a habit, sky’s the limit!”

Ryan, who has struck up a good bond with the horse, said: “I’ve always ridden him for luck and it’s always just seemed to work. He lets the hard hitters make the running early and just picks up the pieces. Obviously today the trip was a massive concern after he’d won a Portland over five and a half (furlongs), a Group Three over six and was third in a Group One over five.

“He’d shown plenty of speed but he got six furlongs on the grass at Ascot in heavy ground, so it was probably going to weigh up the same. We went a right good gallop and when I got out the gates and into stride and in on the rail, I was where I wanted to be.

“Luckily the gaps came and he’s very good. I know he has the pace to get me out of trouble, which is a great thing to have up your sleeve, and he can travel into gaps like good horses can. I didn’t have a lot of room but he stuck his head through it and away he went.”

London swoops for O'Brien

Tower Of London had to pass nearly the whole field but still managed to prevail in the Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap.

Aidan O’Brien’s four-year-old was partnered by Ryan Moore for the Group Three handicap, carrying 9st 5lb on his first run of the year after finishing fourth in the St Leger last season.

Drawn wide in stall 12, the bay tracked across to the inner rail and settled at the rear of the field where he stayed until rounding the final bend.

In the home straight he had all but one or two trailers ahead of him, picking off each rival one by one and eventually drawing level with the race leaders, fellow Europeans Enemy and Giavellotto, before just getting his head in front on the line.

“He’s a lightly-raced horse and the only time he’s really disappointed was on bad ground in the Irish Cesarewitch,” Moore said. “He’s been working very nicely, he’s a brother to Capri and it’s a family that has done very well for the yard. We always held him in high regard, he was drawn a bit awkward and they didn’t have any pace in the race.

“He was able to slide over to the rail and he had to be patient when it didn’t quite pan out as there were a few horses dropping back. We eventually got out and put his head down at the right moment and got us out of trouble.”

Kentucky Derby dream for Young team

Forever Young has the Kentucky Derby as his ultimate aim after winning the Boutique Group Saudi Derby for Yoshito Yahagi.

The Japanese runner finished with a flourish to edge out Book’em Danno by a head in a flying finish.

Yahagi said: “He didn’t have a good start. He was wide out and it was a tough race, but he ended up winning, so we are very satisfied. He didn’t like the kickback, so the jockey kept him wide out. Still, he had a very good performance, so I’m very happy about that.

“We will first head to the UAE Derby before hopefully the Kentucky Derby.”