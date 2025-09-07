Anmaat heading for Delacroix clash in Irish Champion Stakes

The Lambourn trainer has enjoyed plenty of big-race success around the world in recent seasons and seven-year-old Anmaat has flown the Shadwell mast with distinction, winning the 2023 Prix d'Ispahan and 2024 Champion Stakes at Ascot among other top-class efforts.

Since beating Calandagan in a thriller last October, the gelding has run twice this year and gone down fighting on both occasions, finishing runner-up to Los Angeles and Ombudsman in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and Prince of Wales's Stakes respectively.

He's now firmly on target for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes where he appears to be one of the main rivals to Aidan O'Brien's three-year-old Coral-Eclipse winner, Delacroix, the 4/5 antepost favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet.

Burrows said on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme: "There's plenty of rain forecast for Leopardstown and he's in great shape so the plan is to head over there.

"He proved that day (QIPCO British Champions Day, 2024), it was soft old ground that day and to show that turn of foot on that ground, there's no many that can do that. So that's what I'm hoping now, once we get him back on some soft ground.

"His Prince of Wales's run... in hindsight, maybe Jim (Crowley, jockey) could have sat on him a fraction longer because obviously (William, Buick on winner Ombudsman) was locked up. I'm not saying we were unlucky or anything like that but we might just be a bit better on soft ground."