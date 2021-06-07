Mystery Angel set to return in July

Owners Nick Bradley Racing 27 and partner stumped up £22,500 to add her to the Classic at the confirmation stage, and were rewarded with a near £85,000 pay packet. The George Boughey-trained filly will not run at Royal Ascot but should return next month instead.

“It was a great run. We knew she was in great form going into the race,” said Nick Bradley. “We had a plan – Ben (Curtis) executed it perfectly and everything went well. The best horse won and the second-best horse was second.

“I was delighted with her. She won’t go to Royal Ascot. Beyond that, there isn’t an obvious race for her “I’d like to run her back at Newmarket. I think there’s a Group Three for three-year-olds over a mile and a quarter. Nothing is concrete at the moment, but she’ll run somewhere early next month.”