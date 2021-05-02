Newmarket Sunday review: Mystery Angel wins Pretty Polly Stakes

Race-fit Angel too tough for Karats Ben Curtis brought up a double on the day as he guided Mystery Angel to victory in the Listed Betfair Pretty Polly Stakes, lowering the colours of well-fancied Sea Karats who was second. The 13/2 winner, trained by George Boughey, won twice during a six-race juvenile campaign and has been busy already this term too, having her third start of the year following outings at Wolverhampton and two at Saint-Cloud. She came surging back to form with a commanding, length and three-quarter success having been prominent from the outset. Sea Karats ran well in second, with a promising effort from John and Thady Gosden's Taslima a further three and a quarter lengths back in third. The big disappointment was Godolphin's 6/4 favourite A'Shaari, who pulled in the early stages and had nothing to give in the final couple of furlongs, finishing out of the places. "The dream's alive now," Curtis said on ITV Racing. "She was impressive there. Good attitude, and a well deserved win."

14:25 Newmarket Full result and free video replay 1st Mystery Angel 13/2

2nd Sea Karats 5/2

3nd Taslima 12/1 Winning Trainer: George Boughey | Winning Jockey: Ben Curtis

Mystery Angel (white and black silks) wins the Pretty Polly at Newmarket

Champion scores in head-bobbing finish A tight, three-way finish to the Back And Lay On Betfair Exchange Handicap went the way of Zabeel Champion (9/4) for trainer Mark Johnston and jockey Ben Curtis. The photo was required for the judge to split him, Charlie Appleby's Global Storm (7/4 favourite) and the long-time leader Grand Bazaar (7/2) representing Frankie Dettori and the training team of John and Thady Gosden. Dettori dictated matters in the mile and a half contest, gradually lifting the tempo from halfway as hat-trick seeking Zabeel Champion and stablemate Sky Defender tracked the pace. Grand Bazaar scampered for the line after taking the dip in his stride but Zabeel Champion was never far behind and he and Global Storm made a late lunge as the line loomed. Curtis thrust his mount in front right on the line to bring up a quickfire treble for the horse, with Grand Bazaar having to settle for an unlikely third. Winning trainer Johnston said of his winner, a Poet’s Voice colt: “Jaber (Abdullah, owner) has sometimes not been too happy that we have been stepping him up to a mile and a half. “Coming out of the dip with half a furlong to go I thought he will be telling me I’ve got it wrong, but luckily he stayed on at the end and done it. It looked like he could get further today. It looked like he was beat a furlong out." Asked if Zabeel Champion will now be in his handicap team for Royal Ascot, Johnston added: “I suppose he will be - it depends what the handicapper does to him. He is in the Hardwicke as well. “He wasn’t entered at Ripon last Saturday until 11.50am (on preceding Monday April 19) and he wasn’t entered here until about one minute to 12pm (last Monday, April 26). If everyone else keeps failing to turn up though he will keep turning up." Appleby said of runner-up Global Storm: “He’s come back and it was a good race. He’s run well and we keep knocking on the door – so hopefully it will open soon!" Frankie Dettori said of third home, Grand Bazaar: “We ran a super race and just got beaten on the line."

13:50 Newmarket Full result and free video replay 1st Zabeel Champion 9/4

2nd Global Storm 7/4 favourite Winning Trainer: Mark Johnston | Winning Jockey: Ben Curtis

Zabeel Champion (left) gets up narrowly from Global Storm

Hannon horse defies top weight River Alwen put up a fine performance under top weight to win the Better Odds On Betfair Exchange Handicap, the opening race on QIPCO 1000 Guineas day at Newmarket. Jamie Spencer brought Richard Hannon's 5/1 shot with a late run to collar Western Symphony inside the final furlong, the Godolphin runner having looked to have slipped the field when picking up the running and heading for the far rail over two furlongs out. After seemingly struggling to handle the dip, Spencer gave his mount time to regain his balance before switching to the outside close home and delivering him to score by a length with a little bit to spare. The disappointment of the race was well-backed 9/4 favourite Kehailaan, who dropped out tamely after coming under pressure. Spencer said: “He did well - he benefited from Newbury. He was a bit fresh there and he was dropped 2lbs for that, so it was a winnable race. “I think 10 furlongs will be his trip. He’ll get more adaptable to middle distances as he goes along but 10 is fine for the time being – he’s a Dark Angel so not too many of them will be getting much further than that. "He will progress, he needed it at Newbury and that was only two weeks ago, so I’d expect him to improve again. You know what it’s like here, when the leader gets a jump on you it’s hard to make up ground."

13:15 Newmarket Full result and free video replay 1st River Alwen 5/1

2nd Western Symphony 5/2 Winning Trainer: Richard Hannon | Winning Jockey: Jamie Spencer

River Alwen wins under Jamie Spencer