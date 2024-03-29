Andrew McLaren was our man at Newcastle for all-weather finals day and he picks out three horses who caught his eye.

Andrew McLaren was our man at Newcastle for All-Weather Finals day. Here are his key takeaways.

14:25 Newcastle – Blue Prince Now is surely the time for Blue Prince to step up in trip after his fast-finishing third in the All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap. Dropped out the back early on, racing alongside the eventual winner, the son of Blue Point was the first horse off the bridle, looking completely outpaced as the tempo lifted and found himself in last at the 2f pole. The afterburners eventually kicked in and he flew home up the rail to hit the frame, very much shaping like a step up to 7f will suit. He's only raced on the all-weather for his current yard but he showed plenty on the turf for Richard Fahey and there should be more races to be won with him from this handicap mark when he gets more time to hit full stride, and maybe the fitting of some headgear to help him travel better early on.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

15:35 Newcastle – Summerghand He may be old enough to run in veterans races over the jumps now but Summerghand’s last two runs suggest there’s plenty of life in those old legs yet. Dropped out the back early, as is his want, he ran into a wall of traffic at a crucial stage and his race looked to be over, but he picked up well when getting some daylight at the half furlong pole to eventually finish an eyecatching eighth. He dead-heated at York off 102 last year before a very good effort at the Curragh off 105, so he’s looking well handicapped currently with a mark in the mid 90s despite his age and he’ll be of serious interest wherever he turns up next, no surprise to see him out again quickly given he didn’t have a hard race here.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

16:10 Newcastle – Elegant Man Not exactly an ‘eyecatcher’ given he won, but if we saw a Group horse on the AW Finals card at Newcastle, it was definitely Elegant Man in the Easter Classic. He’s come a long way in a short space of time, only making his debut in October last year before chasing home three-time Group 1 winner Rebels Romance at Kempton on just his second start, and it was some effort to win here off top-weight after using plenty of energy early on to get to the front from his wide draw. A big, long-striding son of American dirt star Arrogate, he’s done all his racing on an artificial surface so far. Who knows how high he can fly if taking to that turf.