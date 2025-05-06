Andrew McLaren free Value Bet horse racing tips for ITV Racing on Chester day one

Chester’s May Festival kicks off on Wednesday with Classic contenders on show in the Cheshire Oaks and Chester Vase, bookended by a couple of tricky sprint handicaps also shown on ITV4, and betting opportunities look a bit thin on the ground in truth.

Redorange finds himself at the head of the market in the Ladbrokes Best Odds Guaranteed On Racing Handicap at 14:05 and it’s easy to see why.

He was steadily progressive as a two-year-old, ending his juvenile campaign with an impressive nursery win at Yarmouth, and he returned after a gelding operation with a highly promising effort at Sandown where he showed plenty of dash before fading into third. He’s likely to come on for that run and will take a bit of beating from stall two.

It's a similar story in the Love Federal Capital Handicap at 15:40, as well. Bob Mali was three from four for Ollie Sangster last season and improved again making his debut for Charlie Hills last month, finishing second in a hot race at Newmarket where the front three pulled well clear and the third, Invictus Gold, has won since.

He looks to have plenty going for him from stall two and looks a worthy favourite.

I do think one is being underestimated in the Cheshire Oaks though, and that’s CASPI STAR for Charlie Johnston at 25/1.